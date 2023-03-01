UYLC logo

KOOSKIA — In an effort to increase attendance to the Kooskia Teen Center, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is providing a new transportation service to residents in Kooskia, Stites and Clearwater, as of Monday, Feb. 6.

To recap, in a Dec. 18 meeting, UYLC Sharlene Johnson discussed a survey she created to see why the community does not send its children to the center, and why teens do not attend. In total, 63 people answered the survey, with 46% being parents of sevenh through 12th graders, and 39% being teens. Many of the replies to the question about why they do not go to the teen center were transportation problems, and not letting sixth graders into the center.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments