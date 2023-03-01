KOOSKIA — In an effort to increase attendance to the Kooskia Teen Center, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) is providing a new transportation service to residents in Kooskia, Stites and Clearwater, as of Monday, Feb. 6.
To recap, in a Dec. 18 meeting, UYLC Sharlene Johnson discussed a survey she created to see why the community does not send its children to the center, and why teens do not attend. In total, 63 people answered the survey, with 46% being parents of sevenh through 12th graders, and 39% being teens. Many of the replies to the question about why they do not go to the teen center were transportation problems, and not letting sixth graders into the center.
“I honestly think we’ve tried every option,” commented Amber Sanderson, UYLC Recovery and Family Resources coordinator.
After a lengthy discussion, the council members decided to try to have transportation provided.
There are three new routes for the Kooskia Center: West Kooskia Route, Southfork Loop, and East Kooskia Route. (Review detailed schedule included with this story.)
UYLC organizers say that, for parents, this is a way to save themselves the hassle of driving back to town to pick up their children. One parent, Gary Payton of Stites, has two children ages 13 and 14 who just started attending the teen center a couple months ago.
“Transportation would be nice as it would allow the kids to stay longer if they wish, as I always pick them up on my way home from work so I don’t have to drive back to town to get them,” Payton explained.
To have your child dropped off, they must have a current van waiver and teen center registration form on file. To learn more about the routes and registration, email UYLCLeah@gmail.com.
