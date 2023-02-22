Joan Renshaw photo

Joan Renshaw.

 Contributed photo

KAMIAH — February is National Teen Dating violence awareness and prevention month, according to Joan Renshaw. Based in Kamiah, Renshaw works as a rural advocate for the YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston.

Renshaw cautions teenagers and their families to be aware of the perils of social media sites like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Abusers often use social media to harass, degrade and control their victims. Abusive tactics include constantly tracking a partner’s location, tracking their friendships, constantly texting, sending degrading or threatening messages, pushing for sending explicit selfies. Although most often she hears from girls, boys are not immune from this.

