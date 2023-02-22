KAMIAH — February is National Teen Dating violence awareness and prevention month, according to Joan Renshaw. Based in Kamiah, Renshaw works as a rural advocate for the YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston.
Renshaw cautions teenagers and their families to be aware of the perils of social media sites like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Abusers often use social media to harass, degrade and control their victims. Abusive tactics include constantly tracking a partner’s location, tracking their friendships, constantly texting, sending degrading or threatening messages, pushing for sending explicit selfies. Although most often she hears from girls, boys are not immune from this.
According to Renshaw, red flags for parents to watch for include their teen becoming more secretive and more critical of themselves, losing interest in activities they once enjoyed, suddenly changing their appearance, becoming isolated from friends and families. Moving quickly in a relationship, talking about being in love after a short time are also concerning. Teenagers who are new to dating may lack judgment and be too trusting.
Another issue is adult men posing as teenage boys on social media. Young people are particularly vulnerable since they can be more trusting and more impulsive, according to Renshaw. Predators target young girls who are hungry for friendship or attention. A teen who is new to the area may be trying to make friends and unknowingly reveal too much about herself to an adult male stranger.
Revenge porn is when a partner threatens to share explicit photos with family, friends or others in school to prevent the girl from leaving the relationship.
“Anything they do on their phones and on Facebook is unrecoverable. It never goes away,” Renshaw cautions.
A teenage girl said that local middle school and young high school girls send nude photos of themselves to boys who ask. At that age, girls and boys are just starting to notice each other and may not think of the consequences. Later, the boy uses the photo as leverage to harass the girl by threatening to share the photo with her parents.
Meeting teens at sporting and other events at other schools can lead to online encounters with kids whose families you don’t know, according to the girl. The circle has widened through technology. It used to be teens only knew kids from their local and nearby schools.
A mother of a young teenager said she contacted Idaho County law enforcement when her daughter received an unsolicited explicit photo from a local young adult male. She appreciates that local law enforcement took this seriously, explaining options. She believes young men may not realize their behavior is illegal.
Renshaw said when teens (and adults) contact her for help she offers support and encouragement to help them overcome the situation. She will advocate for their rights with law enforcement people who can investigate and work through the criminal justice system. Renshaw, who has years of experience as an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office detective, is familiar with the laws and the court system. She used to investigate child abuse, sexual abuse and domestic violence cases and said she has great relationships with both Lewis County and Idaho County law enforcement.
“If they are willing to tell me their story, it is my privilege to hear it and my job to protect the privilege and give them resources to help them,” Renshaw concluded.
