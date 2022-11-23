SLATE CREEK — A Spokane teen escaped serious injury last weekend following a rollover accident into the Salmon River.

Jake A. Moyer, 18, was evaluated at the scene by Riggins Ambulance EMTs and did not require further medical attention. He was wearing a seat belt, and a vehicle air bag deployed.

