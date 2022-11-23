SLATE CREEK — A Spokane teen escaped serious injury last weekend following a rollover accident into the Salmon River.
Jake A. Moyer, 18, was evaluated at the scene by Riggins Ambulance EMTs and did not require further medical attention. He was wearing a seat belt, and a vehicle air bag deployed.
The crash was reported last Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:23 a.m., according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report. Moyer was driving a 2008 Ford F350 pickup northbound on U.S. Highway 95 when at milepost 212 (two miles north of Slate Creek) he stated he swerved to avoid a deer and drove onto the right shoulder. He then overcorrected and hit the jersey barrier, causing the pickup to go off the road and down a 60-foot embankment where it rolled twice and came to rest right side up in the river.
Moyer was able to extricate himself from the vehicle.
Wrecker services were provided by Frank’s Towing.
