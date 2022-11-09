GRANGEVILLE — Investigation into an auto accident last month resulted in the felony arrest of a Montana teenager in connection with a stolen vehicle.

A preliminary hearing is set this Thursday, Nov. 10, for Lilianna A. Thomas, 18, of Kalispell, on charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and two misdemeanors: providing false information to a police officer, and providing shelter to a runaway.

