GRANGEVILLE — Investigation into an auto accident last month resulted in the felony arrest of a Montana teenager in connection with a stolen vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is set this Thursday, Nov. 10, for Lilianna A. Thomas, 18, of Kalispell, on charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and two misdemeanors: providing false information to a police officer, and providing shelter to a runaway.
Charges resulted following an Oct. 29 single vehicle crash on Stites Road. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee northbound when she negotiated a curve at a speed greater than reasonable, causing the vehicle to drift into the gravel on the side of the road. Here she lost control, drove into the ditch and crashed the Jeep. Both she and a 14-year-old female passenger were reported wearing seat belts.
ICSO deputies were dispatched to The Depot in Grangeville to look for two females involved in an accident. According to the probable cause report, Thomas and the juvenile were questioned by deputies and initially Thomas denied being involved in the accident but subsequently changed her statement to law enforcement. The pair were evaluated by EMTs and transported to Syringa Hospital, during which the juvenile was identified as a runaway out of Payette County. The vehicle was later identified as being stolen out of Payette County.
