The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Cottonwood Field Office has extended the current temporary closure at the Hammer Creek recreation site into mid-March to complete improvements to the boat ramp. Construction at the site began in early January and, when completed, will provide additional access for anglers and recreationists to the Lower Salmon River.
The extended closure through March 22 affects the parking area and use of the boat ramp. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow contractors to work safely.
The boat ramp at Hammer Creek near White Bird is one of three launch sites that have undergone improvements by the BLM since November. In addition, the BLM completed improvements at the popular Pine Bar boat ramp last spring.
The BLM suggests the White Bird boat ramp as an alternate launch site while work continues at the Hammer Creek site.
For information about recreation and fishing opportunities on the Lower Salmon River, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.
