Hot weather returns later this week for the region, and Idaho Public Health is issuing an excessive heat advisory.
An excessive heat advisory means that extreme heat is likely. A heat advisory is issued when the heat, or combination of heat and humidity, is expected to become an inconvenience for much of the population, and a danger for some.
According to the National Weather Service Office in Missoula, the Orofino/Grangeville region is forecast to see temperature highs between 91 to 102 on Thursday, and 94 to 106 on Friday. By Saturday, temperatures are forecasted to be between 93 to 105 degrees.
Forecasted precipitation is also in the outlook, with a 20 percent chance of rain showers on Saturday afternoon, which may continue into the evening with also a slight chance of thunderstorms. On Sunday, rain showers are likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected the next several afternoons/evenings across the Northern Rockies, primarily affecting the southeast portion of Idaho County, including Elk City. Gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain will be the main concerns. Timing for thunderstorms will generally be between 1-10 p.m.
What is the health concern?
Public Health states that during a heat wave it’s important to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun in the hottest part of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children, older adults, and pets are at higher risk for heat illness and should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. During hot weather, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Heat stress, including heat exhaustion and heat strokes, is not uncommon during extremely high temperatures. If you see any signs of heat exhaustion or stroke, seek medical help immediately as heat related injuries can be very serious and possibility lead to death.
If you do not have access to air-conditioning in your home, seek relief from the heat by visiting friends and family or while visiting public areas with air-conditioning.
