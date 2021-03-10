10 YEARS AGO
MARCH 7, 2011
• To celebrate FFA week, Grangeville High School sponsored donkey basketball at GHS. Grangeville teachers, staff and students along with Clearwater Valley High School students played ball atop the donkeys with CVHS coming in as winner.
20 YEARS AGO
MARCH 7, 2001
• POWELL – Forest Service law enforcement is continuing to investigate the fire which consumed the main building of the Lochsa Lodge last Wednesday.
• Jan Robinson of Grangeville is exhibiting her favorite recreational shots and candid photos at First Security Bank in Grangeville. Robinson is the Central Idaho Art Association artist of the month for March.
30 YEARS AGO
MARCH 13, 1991
• Grangeville is well-represented on the Friends of KUID board of directors. Jerry Asker is the newly elected president and Bonnie Scheffert was elected to the board in 1989.
40 YEARS AGO
MARCH 11, 1981
• Cutbacks proposed in Adult Child Development Centers would reduce its operation throughout the state, according to Senator Ron Beitelspacher.
• The Camas Prairie Development Corporation meeting last week for its annual meeting, elected new directors, with Bruce Walker afterwards elected as president of the operation, Kirk Lamm, vice president and John Purdy as secretary/treasurer.
50 YEARS AGO
MARCH 17, 1971
• Eight Grangeville High School students earned their way to state competition this past week in debate and declamation tournaments at Moscow.
60 YEARS AGO
MARCH 16, 1961
• Three hundred and fifty 4-H club members, leaders and parents attended the annual party in the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
• Gerontology, including institutional care and social security was discussed by the Idaho County Community Council.
70 YEARS AGO
MARCH 15, 1951
• Kooskia High School may be forced to close. The building has been declared a hazard.
• Roy Space has been declared as a qualified Red Cross first-aid instructor. He is the only instructor in Idaho County.
80 YEARS AGO
MARCH 13, 1941
• Fire destroyed the Grangeville Grange Supply Station on State Street at 3 a.m. Manager C.M. Henderson was at the station aiding in the dumping of a tanker of gasoline when fire started around the gasoline pump.
90 YEARS AGO
MARCH 12, 1931
• Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company will soon start construction of a new line from Grangeville to Riggins.
100 YEARS AGO
MARCH 17, 1921
• Margaret Gutherie of Grangeville is the champion speller of the grammar grades in the public schools of Idaho County.
• Gov. D.W. Davis has given his approval to the resolution authoring appointment of a commission to direct the secession movement of the 10 northern Idaho Counties.
110 YEARS AGO
MARCH 23, 1911
• Neither the baseball team of the Stites Businessmen nor the Boys Junior nine lost a game last year, and they don’t intend to in 1911. They challenge any baseball team in their class in the four counties of Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho to one or more games. The schoolboys’ team ages range to 21 years.
120 YEARS AGO
MARCH 28, 1901
• KAMIAH – St. Patrick’s dance was a success. No broken heads showed up the next morning.
• CLEARWATER – Rena McPherson made a low down grub hook to pull service roots out of the ground. It does a real good job.
• Gee Brothers will take charge of the Grangeville dairy and will wait on customers both morning and evening.
