Thanks to Cash and Carry Marketplace for providing the eggs for annual Border Days Super Egg Toss!
*
The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be hosting a kids game booth at Art in the Park, July 4. Stop by for some free games and fun.
*
Be sure to patronize our downtown Grangeville businesses during Border Days! Many of our restaurants will be open during the festivities.
Speaking of local businesses, the city pool is open July 5, 1 to 4:40 p.m., and July 6 and 7, 1 to 5 p.m. A great, inexpensive place to cool off during the Border Days weekend. Call 208-983-0935 for details.
Another option for fun, aside from all the Fourth events going on, is a movie. Stop by Blue Fox Theater and see Toy Story 4, July 5-11, 6:30 p.m. Grab a carload and go to Sunset Auto Vue Drive-in for Spiderman: Far From Home, July 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. Gates open at 8 p.m.
*
Thanks to this year’s Border Days committee members for all their hard work for Grangeville’s annual three-day celebration. They include the following (along with some of their responsibilities and years of service): Gary Canaday - solicitations, six years; Justin DeFord - secretary, beer, food, parade entries, five years; Jim Fogleman - ticket sales, 18 years; Tanner Fogleman - president, arena signs, advertising, seven years; Kevin Greig - 21 years; Nick Hilbert - flags, benches, six years; Jesse Keeler - two years; Tanner Maynard - vice president, parade, seven years; Megan (DeFord) Peterson - first year; Wade Peterson - raffle, five years; Tate Stowers - first year; Scott Winkler - treasurer, 16 years; Anna Wren - royalty advisor, four years; Jeremi Zimmerman - first year.
*
Don’t forget to start getting those classic cars, motorcycles and pedal cars ready for the Camas Prairie Cruisers Thursday, July 4, Show and Shine. The event will be held this year at Les Schwab Tire Center on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes will be available!
