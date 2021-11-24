Thanksgiving is just a day away and everyone has visions of pie and turkey in their heads.
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost about $50 total. This includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries and a veggie tray, as well as pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee for dessert.
We all know Thanksgiving is not only about the food, but also about the family and friends.
According to the American Automobile Association, Thanksgiving travel is expected to bounce back in a big way this year with 53.4 million Americans taking a trip for turkey and togetherness, with nearly 290,000 Idahoans among them. AAA predicts that this year’s holiday travel volume will be just 5 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
So, what do locals look forward to and have for Thanksgiving dinner? Some Free Press readers recently weighed in on the subject.
∙
“We have turkey,” said Erin Thompson, Grangeville. “We only got to have turkey on Thanksgiving growing up because Dad got overloaded on turkey in Vietnam; they messed up the order and ended up having turkey for every meal for way too long. So, he can hardly stand it except once a year.”
∙
“We have a traditional dinner with turkey and ham, salads, yams, potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, many pies, homemade rolls — and families, of course,” said Kamiah’s Jolene Rupp. “We always bless the food, which is done by the father of the house, being so thankful for the bounties the Lord has given us. Family time perfection.”
∙
“My favorite Thanksgiving foods are the rolls and deviled eggs,” said Maryann Sexton of Cottonwood. “As far as tradition, since I was little, we’d get up and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. One day I will see it in person!”
∙
“We could eat anything — I just enjoy gathering and spending time with friends and family,” said Kathlene Gerten of Nezperce. “It’s all about the fellowship for me. Spending time with people I care about.”
∙
“Our Thanksgiving is always a traditional family meal. Because I’m separated by so many miles from my family, I always incorporate them in the serving dishes. We use my paternal grandmother’s china and my maternal grandmother’s recipes,” explained Laurie Bean Chapman of Cottonwood. “We’ve had to modify some of the recipes recently to accommodate my husband’s health, but for the most part it’s the same turkey dinner both my husband and I grew up eating. Then we spend time FaceTiming family who can’t be here.”
∙
“I love getting up before everyone else in the morning ... a few hours of peace and quiet while I build a great meal for everyone,” said Chandra Kelley of Grangeville. “Then I truly believe my absolute favorite part is looking around my Thanksgiving table and seeing my family safe, happy and loving each other. For a mother, that is the best soul food!”
∙
“Going to my Dad’s at our family farm and having all my siblings and cousins together is what we do,” said former Grangeville resident, now of Indiana, Melody Plisky. “And we have the Derby pie my brother makes!”
∙
“Family, friends, and food!” said Joe Anderson of White Bird.
∙
“I love the whole family at our big old table, watching football, and pumpkin pie,” said Marie Engledow Smith of Kooskia. Daughter-in-law, Lara Smith, of Lowell, added, “And we start planning the meal in August!”
∙
Leslie Vopat of Grangeville had one word for her perfect Thanksgiving: “Family!”
