Free Press readers have most likely already figured out that their 2022 Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more than it did in 2021.
The price of just about every food in your Thanksgiving dinner has gone up since the previous year, by about 13.5% more than 2021, according to the market research firm IRI.
This means the cost of a traditional turkey dinner will now cost around $62 per person based on the cost of a traditional meal serving 10 people. That’s up from an average cost of $53.31 per dinner in 2021 and $46.90 in 2020, according to debtwave.org.
The centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, the turkey, has increased in price by 18-23%, costing roughly $2.45 per pound in 2022 compared to $1.75 per pound in 2021. The reason for the cost rise includes the poultry industry facing a variety of challenges earlier this year, including battling the avian flu, high costs of feed, fertilizer, and fuel, as well as increased seasonal demand.
Debtwave.org also stated nearly all food items for dinner are higher than last year, including the cost of eggs, which are 43% higher. Also higher are butter, 27%; flour, 25%; potatoes, 23 %; canned produce, 19%; pies, 19%; fresh vegetables, 18%; and sauces/gravy, 15%. The lowest on the list of rising costs — which may be a consolation to some — is wine, which is just 3% above 2021’s costs.
Free Press readers on Facebook weighed in last week on the question, “What’s the one thing you cannot do without at Thanksgiving dinner?” Here are some of their answers:
“A plate!” Jessica Skinner.
“Dressing with gravy,” Jamie L. Russell.
“Pumpkin pie!” Megan Turner.
“Homemade dressing,” Jolene Rupp.
“My husband’s delicious ham!” Miranda Hill.
“Deviled eggs — just ask my kids!” Rachel Taylor-Diaz.
“Green bean casserole,” Sara Corder.
“Oyster stuffing,” Judi Vrieling.
“Homemade raspberry cream cheese,” Chandra Kelley.
“My family,” Brianna Palmer.
“Xanax,” Wendy Noland Kunkel.
“Deviled eggs!” Mataya Smith.
“Olives and celery with pimento cheese! The rest of the stuff I can do without!” Rachel Young.
“Grandpa’s oyster stuffing. The recipe has been passed down through the family,” Christina Doughty.
“Stuffing,” MaryBeth Meyers.
“Homemade rolls! Yum, yum, yum!” Reyna Phillips.
“Leftover turkey for homemade turkey noodle soup!” Tammy Nail.
“Candied yams,” Stephanie Jordan.
“Family, friends … but turkey, too!” Laura Barret.
“Grandma’s homemade rolls!” Kristy Beckstead.
“Many places I’ve lived I had to do without family, but they were there in spirit. But I have to have green J-ello salad,” Cheryle Miller.
“Mashed taters!” Nikkoal Kantner.
“Stuffing,” Sandy Kantner.
“Real mashed potatoes with turkey gravy,” Don Weisz.
“Ham — I don’t like turkey!” Tanya Suhr.
“Whipped cream with pumpkin pie,” Beverly Amstutz Hahn.
“A fight about politics,” Chase Jericho Haage.
“Our famous stuffing with all the gravy,” Raynae Redman.
