In preparation for shooting the independent (indie) feature film, “Waking Up in Idaho”, Jonny Lewis, screenwriter and director, recently spent four days in the Clearwater Valley to scout locations with Jason Ferrell, a cinematographer. Lewis and Ferrell have worked on other films together. Ferrell introduced Lewis to Eve Bean-Allen and Sheldon Allen (of Lapwai) who are serving as preproduction assistants for the film. Ferrell and Bean-Allen met in 2012 while both worked at the Lewis and Clark RV Park. Lewis describes the Allens as his “legs on the ground” in the Clearwater Valley.
“Waking Up in Idaho” will be Lewis’ first full- length film, after writing and directing 25 short films in recent years. His films have appeared in 150 festivals worldwide, winning 27 awards. The new film, a comedy, includes four main characters, with a foster brother and sister, not related by blood, named Boyd and Anna, who get separated into new foster homes, with new and inexperienced foster moms. Boyd is a shy boy and Anna, described as a tough native girl. All four characters each have their own challenges learning to navigate the new situation. Lewis has cast two professional actresses to play Peg and Lucy. After holding auditions in Culdesac, Lewis cast Dekin Carney, a Lewiston High School drama student in the part of Boyd; and Samantha Craig Allen, formerly of Kamiah, now living in Pendleton, Ore., to play Anna. Lewis describes the film as “a good story, with enthusiastic actors and an uplifting message.”
Lewis said, “Through comedy, I believe we can open people’s hearts and minds by making them laugh and show a scenario of yes, there are problems, but there is hope if we try together.” The story is about the magic of remaking a family. Ferrell cites the parallel of the story’s message with the process of shooting an indie film saying, “creating a film is creating a family.” While in the Clearwater Valley, the group toured a variety of places including Tunnel Pond, Dworshak Reservoir and Marla Mortimer’s “changing our lives together” equine therapy place near Clearwater. On Kamiah’s Main Street, they checked out the Teen Center, the Hub, Ace Hardware and the Hearthstone Restaurant for various scene possibilities. Sheldon Allen arranged a meeting with the NPTEC for Lewis concerning the film.
Lewis describes the film as “ultra-low budget”, something he can fund himself. Lewis encourages people who want to learn more about the film to check out the film’s website https://wakingupinidaho.film. The site includes a frequently asked questions section and a blog. Lewis said that once he finishes the script, “we may have scenes for background actors or under-5’s [5 lines or fewer].” Lewis added, if people are eager to be a part of it, contact him by e-mail by clicking the “get in touch” button.
Lewis and Ferrell expect to take a final planning trip to the Clearwater Valley this summer, then return in September for 1,214 days of filming. “This one has been magical,” Lewis said, referring to the great people they have met so far and how well things are coming together. Ferrell commented, “the area has beautiful places to film.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.