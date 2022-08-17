COTTONWOOD — Welcome to “The Greatest Show” with the 2022 Idaho County Fair. The fair is set to run through Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.

This year will feature grand marshals Brad and Char Arnzen of Grangeville.

