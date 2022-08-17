COTTONWOOD — Welcome to “The Greatest Show” with the 2022 Idaho County Fair. The fair is set to run through Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
This year will feature grand marshals Brad and Char Arnzen of Grangeville.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as grand marshals,” the couple agreed. “We’ve been involved in the Idaho County Fair for many years, and we love it and look forward to it.”
The fair officially kicks off today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, with the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. The dog and rabbit shows are each set for 9:30 a.m., with the poultry show at 1 p.m. The pigtail contest is at 1:30 p.m. and includes categories for all ages. The night’s main event is the 4-H fashion show at 7 p.m. Following the show is the presentation of the 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences and specialty projects awards.
Thursday of the fair will bring 4-H and FFA fitting and show at 8:30 a.m. and run throughout the day. The Idaho Old-Time Fiddlers will play at 1 p.m. and the dog agility demonstration is set for 5 p.m. and city park (across from the fairgrounds). End the night with the Two-Minute Talent show at 7 p.m.
FFA and 4-H livestock judging begins Friday at 8:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the afternoon. The 2023 fair queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m., followed by music in the pavilion area with The B Sides at 7 p.m. All 4-H’ers and FFA members are invited to the Idaho County Ambassadors Green Swing Dance following royalty crowning.
“Royalty has been a fantastic experience so far and making memories and impacting my community have all been a part of that experience,” smiled Idaho County Fair Queen 2022 Chloe Rowland of Cottonwood. She has been joined this year by first princess Kaylee Graves of Kooskia, and second princess Riley Enneking of Cottonwood. Four will vie for the position of queen this year: Payton Brown, Abbie Frei and Makenna York of Grangeville, and Gracelynn Missman of Cottonwood.
Saturday, Aug. 20, will begin with the Idaho County Fair parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. This is followed by the 4-H awards at noon and the market livestock sale at 1 p.m. A spinning demonstration is set for 1 to 3 p.m. this day and checkout for all open class and 4-H items is from 4-6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.