A recent contestant on the television show Jeopardy! caused quite a stir locally when she announced her hometown as Grangeville, Idaho.
Lori White won her first match March 10 but was defeated the following night.
The Free Press recently had a chance to catch up with her and answer some of the questions locals had about who she is.
“I was born in Grangeville, but Dad was Forest Service and transferred to Missoula when I was 4,” she explained. “We came back fairly often to visit my grandparents.”
White’s parents were James M. and Betty Marie White. Betty was a Keener from Cottonwood. Grandparents were Richard and Elaine White. Richard was the pharmacist at Rexall Drug.
Although it’s been about 20 years since she was last able to visit Grangeville (“I miss the [Border Days] rodeos,” she said), she still considers her birthplace her hometown.
After Missoula, her dad transferred to Orofino, so she wasn’t far away.
“I’m officially a Maniac. And a [University of Idaho] Vandal. I sound very destructive, don’t I?” she laughed.
White lived in Eugene, Ore., for a time, where she met her husband, who’s a computer programmer and a writer – as is she. They moved to Silicon Valley for his work where she started working as a technical writer, first for IBM, then Oracle, then Intuit.
“I went back to school part-time for a while to learn more about science — physics, mostly — and managed to transition into science writing,” she explained. Now, she is working on her fiction writing mostly, and working part time as a science writer for the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology (KIPAC,) which is part of Stanford University and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.
The family lives in Mountain View, Calif., which is about half-way between San Jose (“Which I do know the way to, by the way,” she joked), and San Francisco.
A Jeopardy! fan since childhood, White said she had been trying to get on the show for many years and each experience was fun.
“It starts with the online test at jeopardy.com, and if you do well enough on that, they contact you and invite you to an audition,” she said. “Usually, I’d go up to San Francisco or to another major city in the area and take another test, fill out a few forms, and play a mock game. Then, I’d just wait. And wait. And wait. Then, after about a year to 18 months, if I wasn’t called, I could try again.”
Her last audition was online.
“The Jeopardy! folks really did a lot of work to keep the show going. They’re amazing!” she said.
White said the experience was a good one.
“It was very interesting in some ways. We taped on Inauguration Day, and I just hoped that nothing horrible happened while we were in the studio, because we had to turn our phones off. The other contestants were really interesting, although hard to chat with sometimes since we had to keep our social distance as much as possible. Katie Couric was really great,” White said. “She was very professional and a really hard worker. So were all the Jeopardy! crew members. I really enjoyed watching how they taped the shows.”
“I didn’t think I was that nervous. I do have to admit, though, that once I got home, the actual games I participated in were a bit of a blur,” she added. “When I watched them again, I realized I’d forgotten a lot of the categories. I think everyone remembers their Final Jeopardy! clues, though.”
White said she doesn’t consider herself a trivia buff; however, she likes to read.
“If something interests me, I’ll look up further information, so sometimes I find myself really digging deep into the strangest topics,” she said. “For example, after every movie I watch or book I read, I’ll Google it to find out more. I think I just have a really good memory. It used to be better, to be honest. I often wish I’d been on Jeopardy! 10 years and 20 pounds ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.