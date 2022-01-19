(Reporters note: This is the second of two articles on the State of Idaho County based on an interview with the three county commissioners. This story outlines what they are looking forward to in 2022 and the challenges that lie ahead.)
GRANGEVILLE — Commissioner Skip Brandt said he is excited to continue working with the other elected officials in Idaho County in 2022. “The county has a great group of elected officials that work well together to provide those necessary services we are mandated to provide.” As he begins his second year as a commissioner, Lindsley said he is looking forward to being more helpful in his role after a steep learning curve to understand the job in his first year.
Although they increased employees pay by 10 percent in 2021, the commissioners see a need to continue to increase their pay, to retain their staff. Increasing pay while keeping taxes low is a challenge. Brandt said Idaho County has the lowest tax rate of counties in Idaho, with the exception of counties with major ski areas.
Brandt expects population growth to continue to drive an increase in crime. This in turn leads to overcrowded jail conditions. He said the commissioners “need to find a solution to deal with our crowded courthouse, parking lot and jail.”
With the demand for real estate and the high cost of building materials, Brandt acknowledges that housing has become a huge issue in the county. Commissioner Ted Lindsley shares the concern with affordable housing and sees the commissioners having a collaboration role in housing, to help get something done. Commissioner Denis Duman noted Ida-Lew has been trying to do something for years.
Growth also is creating more demand for services as people continue moving in from places where they paid more in taxes but had more services. They are surprised their road is not plowed every day, while others ask the county to plow their private driveway, according to Brandt.
Brandt explained the county maintains many miles of roads in a widespread area from Warren to Powell. Although the county (Idaho County Road and Bridge) is not currently accepting new roads to their maintenance, there’s a fine line of providing services and keeping taxes low. “At what point do we step up and do more?” said Brandt. He suggested the county can provide any service people want but cautioned “if we make an improvement, we all have to pay for it.”
In addition to Idaho County Road and Bridge dept, twelve highway districts maintain road systems within the county. Brandt suggested these local road districts can be a great option for people who want more say in road maintenance. According to Brandt, each district is governed by three highway district commissioners, elected within that specific district. “The highway districts are the way to go and get the county out of it,” he said.
Lindsley said he is excited about working with Duman and Brandt on how to spend the county’s $3.2 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. While they agree a new or expanded jail is a high priority, they plan to prioritize other needs. Now they have the final rules on how to spend the funds, they can focus more on the best ways to spend the money.
Duman said he is looking forward to the completion of the new airport layout plan in May 2022. With the completion of the plan and development of a new taxiway, the county will have more room to lease. This will make it more feasible for the Forest Service to expand the air base, tanker base and replace the smokejumper base, according to Duman. He also anticipates the development of a new pilots’ lounge in 2022.
Lindsley added he is glad to see the increased media coverage. He would like to continue in 2022 getting the word out about what the county government is doing.
