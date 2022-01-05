GRANGEVILLE — (Reporter’s note: this is the first of two articles on that State of Idaho County based on an interview with the three county commissioners. This story looks back on 2021 with the second story looking forward to 2022 appearing in a future issue.)
With the close of 2021, Idaho County’s three commissioners, Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman, reflected on the past year in the county, including some key accomplishments and challenges the county has faced.
Brandt said he is glad to see the reauthorization of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding for FY 2021 through FY 2023. (President Biden signed the reauthorization of SRS into law in November as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.) Brandt has long advocated for Congress to fund SRS. This will provide significant funding to the county for roads and bridges, search and rescue and fire mitigation, plus funds for local school districts. In 2020, the county received $5,553,503.27 with nearly $3.5 million for roads (Idaho County Road and Bridge and the 12 highway districts), over $1.5 million total for the five public school districts in the county and more than $420,000 for search, rescue and fuels mitigation work.
Brandt has advocated for SRS funding through his work with Idaho Association of Counties (IAC), Western Interstate Region of the National Association of Counties, contacts with congressional offices, as well as by attending monthly meetings of the National Forest Counties and Schools Coalition.
Duman said he is excited with the launch of the Idaho County drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) program this year. Both Duman and Ben Stowell, from the Idaho County’s mapping department, obtained remote pilot certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate the drone. Duman cited drone use to support the sheriff’s office for search and rescue operations and for collecting evidence, including the recent murders in the county. The mapping department uses the drone to establish GPS coordinates for properties, to correct the GPS map to a survey grade standard. The drone has infrared sensors for night vision and can aerially shoot still or film images, according to Duman. He said by law (Idaho statute), the county does not use the drone for surveillance purposes.
Duman also noted a big step forward in the county’s solid waste management, with the opening of the Old Pole Yard community drop-off site in Kooskia. Simmons Sanitation, the county’s solid waste contractor, is working towards the construction of several similar community drop-off sites around the county. Duman called it the “beginning of the end of (open) dumpsters.”
Lindsley, in his first year on the board of commissioner, said he is enjoying serving on the commission. He acknowledges it has been a steep learning curve with a lot going on in the county.
Brandt applauded Idaho County Clerk, Kathy Ackerman, who served a one-year term (ending Sept. 30) as IAC president. The organization is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to improvement of county government, according to its website.
The commissioners agreed population growth has been a challenge for the county this year. Brandt referred to the migration of people from Washington, Oregon and California to Idaho County as “our refugee program.” He said that while he welcomes the new people it can affect longer term residents.
“People who have been here, want things to be the same,” mused Brandt. An increase in crime in the county and longer lines for county services such as licensing vehicles or getting a driver’s license are a few of the issues caused by growth. Development of adjacent properties has led to address changes for some residents.”
“Another challenge has been coming up with funding to increase wages to make sure that we continue to retain quality employees at the county,” continued Brandt. (Most of the county’s approximately 115 employees received a 10 percent raise in 2021). Duman added, “We are keeping our necks above water when someone leaves to find replacements for them.”
The commissioners said they look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Idaho County in 2022.
