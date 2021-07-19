KAMIAH — Three people are dead in a shooting incident reported Monday evening, July 19, in Kamiah. Identification of the deceased and the cause of the incident that led up to the deaths are still being investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
“We are still trying to figure things out,” said LCSO Sheriff Jason Davis. Idaho State Police is assisting in processing the crime scene, and additional law enforcement agencies — including the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Nez Perce Tribe, and FBI — are assisting. “We anticipate we’ll be here throughout the night,” Davis said, “and trying to get answers.”
Information at this point is at approximately 5 p.m., LCSO dispatch received a report of shots fired at the Sundown Motel, located at 3rd and Pine streets in Kamiah. According to Davis, three fatalities were confirmed in the shooting.
As of Monday night, there is no confirmation on the status of the suspect in this incident, or if the suspect is one of the three listed as deceased.
Both Sheriff Davis, as well as Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault clarified for the public there is no need for a lock down for businesses, commercial or residential structures in the area, nor is there an active threat.
“Everything was contained where we are at,” Davis said, “and we’ll be processing that throughout the night.”
Traffic on U.S. Highway 12 in that area will remain open; however, Davis asked motorists to “keep going to your destination. Don’t stop and hinder what’s going on here. Let us do our job without interference.”
Residents at the motel have been allowed to leave the area, as well as to return to gather items they need, according to Davis. Those motel residents who are in an area where law enforcement is not actively processing evidence will be let in and out.
Asked on how this incident compares with those he has dealt with in the past, Davis said, “This is over the top with what we’ve dealt with recently.”
— The Free Press will be continuing to cover this ongoing story through the week. Check for updates online at www.idahocountyfreepress.com
This article was updated at 11:15 P.M.
July 19, 20201 8:46 P.M.
KAMIAH -- The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into a Monday evening incident at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah that resulted in three fatalities. Law enforcement are withholding the names of the deceased, pending notification of next of kin. Information is limited as investigation is ongoing. The public is advised there is no imminent threat, nor need for a lockdown of residential, commercial or industrial structures. We will have more on this story as details become available.
