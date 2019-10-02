Three in running for Kooskia mayor

KOOSKIA – Municipal infrastructure, community growth and addressing concerns with stagnant and faltering city government are issues in the three-way race for Kooskia mayor.
Donald Coffman, Cliff Jones and Kristy Stamper are seeking the four-year-term position, currently held by outgoing mayor Charlotte Schilling. City residents will vote on the position in the Nov. 5 election.
Campaign information was provided to the Free Press through a candidate questionnaire.
Donald Coffman
Currently serving on the city council, Donald Coffman said he was encouraged to seek the mayor position by fellow councilors and Kooskia residents because of his experience with all areas of city business and his willingness to listen in an unbiased way to all sides of issues. His decision was also based on his desire to continue working on current projects, including the city wastewater management system.
“This is a major project,” he said, and stated he has clear knowledge of all aspects of it. Being retired, Coffman stated he can devote the time needed to seeing the wastewater project through to completion.
Coffman has lived in the Clearwater Valley for 48 years, and he and his wife, Patty, taught here for 30 years. Since the 1980s, he has served the city as councilman, council president and as mayor. He first became involved due to his and other city residents’ concerns regarding the outdated water system and the threat it posed to water quality and quantity.
Since serving on the council, Coffman has been active in improving Kooskia’s water system (including a new well and reservoir), revitalizing city park, addition of the EMS building, replacing city sidewalks and working with the council to implement the Safe Routes to School sidewalks program.
Coffman stated his highest priority is to help maintain a quality community for all residents.
Cliff Jones
“I am running because I have watched as our current city management fails to act in the best interests of the town,” said Cliff Jones, “makes foolish and sometimes derelict financial decisions, does not respond to or participate with the chamber of commerce, to name a few things.”
Jones said he sees Kooskia as stagnant and faltering without new actions, such as commerce development that accentuates the city; programs for retired citizens, veterans and youth; and new and effective relationships with law enforcement and EMS to promote effective and vital public safety.
“These things are projects that I intend to work hard on, if elected,” Jones said. “I have not held a public office before, but I bring a fresh look and thinking. I do not consider myself a politician by any means; however, I am man who sees what’s broken and gets it fixed.”
He and his wife have been married for 13 years, have two children and three grandchildren; and the family enjoys outdoors activities: hunting, fishing and camping. They have lived in the community for more than five years; however, they have visited here for much longer, “developing friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime,” he said.
Jones’ background includes an associate degree, supervisor and management training in both the military and law enforcement; and he has 30-plus years management experience as lead man welder, farm foreman and business owner.
Kristy (Paul) Stamper
“I want to enhance our community as a whole,” said Kristy (Paul) Stamper, as her motivation to seek the mayor’s position. “As a citizen of Kooskia, I want what is best for this great town and to see us grow and prosper.”
Stamper was born and raised in Idaho County, is married with three children and one granddaughter, and she holds an MBA in health care administration and a BA in criminal justice / corrections. She stated she has proven to be a leader with success.
“We need someone who will exhibit leadership and fortitude to rise above petty partisan bickering, and position Kooskia to take the mantle as the rising star town it is,” she said. “I have spent a lot of time in this town, walking its streets and talking to its people. I know that many of you feel as I do, that beneath our feet lies a well of untapped potential. It’s a potential that can be harnessed only with the reins of dedicated leadership and visionary talent.”
If elected, she pledged to work closely with all elected party leaders.
“I will break my back to do everything I can for Kooskia and for you,” she stated.
