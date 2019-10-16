Three running for two Riggins council seats

RIGGINS -- Candidates are looking to make a difference and to foster conditions to improve economic development in their platforms as candidates for Riggins City Council. Three seats are open, sought by Kerry Brennan, Brady J. Clay and Bill Sampson.
City residents will vote on the positions in the Nov. 5 election.
Campaign information following was provided to the Free Press through a candidate questionnaire.
Kerry Brennan
“I have considerable knowledge of the area and our town, and I would like to use my experience to help contribute to the community,” said Kerry Brennan.
Brennan has lived in Riggins since 1987. His primary occupation for the last 44 years has been a fishing guide and outfitter in California, Alaska and Idaho. He also owns and operates a storage business, campground and tackle shop on the Little Salmon River.
“I grew up in a large city in the Midwest,” he said, “so I really appreciate making a living in the outdoors and living in a small town like Riggins where, I believe, an interested citizen can make a difference.”
Brady J. Clay
“I desire to serve on the city council because, while Riggins has phenomenal beauty, very rich history and truly amazing townspeople, it lacks employment opportunity for the younger generation,” said Brady Clay. “Tourism plays an enormous role in our small community; however, it does not afford most residents a steady dependable income. In fact, there is very little disposal income to be found in Riggins.”
According to Clay, his goal on the council would be to reach out to local, state and federal governments, starting with a conversation about economic development to capitalize on programs that will entice a small business to move into the Riggins area that can possibly employ a number of people.
“I believe that it can be accomplished and would benefit our small community greatly,” he said. “Instead of our locals driving an hour one way in order to support their families, my goal would be to provide them with local employment that would keep the money here in our area to support our local economy. This would, of course, affect all businesses in Riggins supporting those new jobs. It’s a win for everyone.”
Clay said he would bring to the position experience leading teams, solving problems and uniting people of diverse cultures and background toward a common goal.
“I excel in building relationships and networks which target industries, companies, user groups and professional associations,” he said.
Clay was born and raised in Riggins, and he served 30 years in the military. He has been married for 32 years, has three grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill Sampson
“Our city is highly dependent on tourism and our natural resources. We must continue to work with state and federal officials to retain the use and recreational needs of our local natural resources,” said Bill Sampson. “We must also plan for future infrastructure maintenance and city expansion needs, and to encourage small business to stay and expand to meet future demands.”
Sampson is running for city council to ensure Riggins plans for the future and spends taxpayer funds wisely, he said.
“Long-range planning with a five-year rolling plan is essential,” he said. Solutions he advocates are continued dialogue with state and federal officials to preserve recreational resources, carefully evaluate needs, and spend taxes wisely.
Sampson said he wants to make Riggins, “a fun place to live for all ages and encourage younger people to participate in local business and government activities. He wants to encourage small business to come to Riggins and “balance tourism with small businesses that are not dependent on tourism, which will help to maintain an even level of income for our local businesses.”
Sampson served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, after which he graduated from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in commercial industries for 12 years, followed by program management for 25 years. During this time, he worked for three different major defense contractors, and took on responsibility for managing programs between $100 million to $200 million.
“This responsibility made me aware of how critical it is to manage taxpayer money responsibly,” he said, and to spend this precious money wisely.”
He and his wife, Phyllis, have been married for more than 20 years, have one daughter and two grandchildren.
