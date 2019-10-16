KOOSKIA – Two open positions are up for election on the Kooskia City Council, sought by Greg Gibler, incumbent Marty Stettler and Alana Curtis.
City residents will vote on the positions in the Nov. 5 election.
Campaign information following was provided to the Free Press through a candidate questionnaire.
Greg Gibler
“This town, like others, is facing financial pressures from many directions; currently Kooskia needs to update its entire sewer system,” said Greg Gibler. “I’ve kept informed about this and other issues, and I understand what is going to be needed in the near future to keep the city running smoothly.
Giber and his wife graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in 1970, have lived in Idaho County since 1978 and in town since 2008. The pair has served on the chamber of commerce for four years. Gibler has a bachelor’s degree in education, is recently retired from about 30 years in retail sales, and currently serves as pastor for Gateway Christian Fellowship in Kooskia.
“I want to see Kooskia’s city government continue to function together well, with responsible actions and financial accountability,” he said. “We need a broad base of business here with a council that supports local businesses and entrepreneurship. Listening to the individual and combined needs of the people of our town is very important to me.”
“Being a knowledgeable citizen, working well with people to meet their needs, and being a Kooskia ‘native’ are my strengths,” he said.
Marty Stettler
Information was unavailable from Marty Stettler by press time.
Alana Curtis
Alana Curtis was unable to be reached for this story.
