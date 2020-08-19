Multiple wildfires followed in the wake of a thunderstorm that hit Idaho County Monday night, Aug. 17, including the one pictured near the bottom of the Mount Idaho Grade. Another — known as Shissler — was located roughly 12 air miles east of Elk City. Interagency firefighters responded to both of these, and each was listed at 5 acres overnight.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests deployed a helicopter to the Shissler Fire that’s located in the general area of Red River Hot Springs on the Red River Ranger District. That fire was estimated at 60-80 acres as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 18.
Also on Tuesday morning, Nez Perce-Clearwater and State of Idaho firefighters were engaged with the Transfer Fire located west of the Mount Idaho Grade. Forest Service units included two fire engines from the Salmon River Ranger District and a crew of roughly 10-15 firefighters. An additional Forest Service crew from the Palouse Ranger District has been called in for added support. The State of Idaho is using four State fire engines and is planning to deploy more.
