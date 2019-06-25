North Central Idaho is forecast to be hit by a strong weather event by Wednesday, June 26, with high winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service office in Missoula, Mont.
Within the region, Grangeville is expected to be hit by the strongest storms between 2-8 p.m. Wednesday. The potential for strong to severe storms will impact most of Idaho County, stretching well south of White Bird and into Elk City.
NWS is forecasting scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some capable of winds more than 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters. Strong thunderstorms could last into the night, mainly across northwest Montana.
In preparation, the American Red Cross advises residents that if they are affected during a storm, such as by trees hitting their homes, they can contact ARC for help: 1-800-853-2570. For preparation before and during storms, and in dealing with the aftermath, consult these ARC tips:
