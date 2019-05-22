Mother Nature had a doozy of a temper tantrum last week. A spring storm last Thursday, May 16, brought a barrage of hail, rain and wind, causing power outages and property damage across the Camas Prairie and through Kamiah.
The Kamiah area was the hardest hit, according to Alex Lukinbeal, meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Missoula. Within this area, winds were estimated between 60 to 70 mph, and hail estimated the size of quarters.
“From Kamiah to the Woodland area, the storm briefly intensified and led to higher impacts,” Lukinbeal said. Duration was from 2:20 to 2:35 p.m., and the result was a significant amount of damage in trees downed into a few buildings and a trailer, and through power lines. Through Grangeville, hail was reported at three-quarters of an inch in size, with winds in the 40-50 mph range.
With the storm moving northward at 30-35 mph, within a 15-minute period it dumped a quarter inch of rain on Grangeville. The 24-hour totals from NWS were Grangeville, 2 inches; Elk City, 1.6 inches; and Woodland, 1.51 inches.
“It took out quite a bit,” said Max Beach, general manager for Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative.
Approximately 650 members in the Kamiah and Woodland areas were affected due to last Thursday’s storm that brought high winds and hail, resulting in trees falling through power lines.
“We were pretty fortunate not to have any broken poles,” he said.
“Around 2:30 p.m., the phones started lighting up,” Beach said, with members reporting outages, and “Everybody was sent up that direction.” ICLP crews were continually busy on repairing damage and restoring service in stages; the majority of members were back up by 3:30 a.m. Friday, and the remainder by 5:30 a.m.
Beach said ICLP crews were surveying the Kamiah area Monday, May 20, checking for any additional damage suffered from last week’s storm.
“It wasn’t a typical outage situation,” said David Vowels, Avista spokesman. “High winds and rain caused damage to distribution assets, including power poles.” Outages started Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the weekend, affecting not only the Grangeville and Kamiah areas, but region-wide in Idaho and Washington.
The number of customers impacted was difficult to pinpoint, according to Vowels, as weather conditions caused several different outages in several different locations.
“Crews worked around the clock to restore power as safety as possible,” he said, with repairs being conducted within the last several days.
The end-of-week storms impacted the Clearwater River, which hit 6.92 feet at the Stites NWS monitoring station on Saturday, May 18. Last Thursday’s windstorms also downed multiple trees at the National Park Service’s Heart of the Monster site at Kamiah. The trail will be closed for approximately two weeks for park staff to remove fallen trees.
Vowels reminds customers they can report outages by phone at 800-227-9187, online or through the Avista phone app.
According to Beach, the incident is a good reminder for ICLP members to watch for problem trees and vegetation – dead or dying, those leaning in toward power lines – that should be considered for trimming or removal, according to Beach. Members can contact the co-op – 208-983-1610 -- for a crew to come out and evaluate issues for ICLP action or to recommend a private service.
“If it’s a dead, dying or hazard tree,” he said, “that’s definitely something we’ll want to remove.”
