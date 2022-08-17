Cleanup and assessment efforts continue following last week’s storm that pushed high winds and hail into a punishing one-two punch, inflicting property and crop damage across the Camas Prairie and into the Kamiah area.

Wind gusts were reported at 40 to 45 mph by National Weather Service (NWS) stations in the Cottonwood area, with local resident gauges reporting in some cases at or exceeding 50 mph. A NWS cooperative observer reported hail at .75 inches in diameter fell, and public reports listed damage across the Cottonwood area including hail destroying residence windows, siding, and winds blowing barn and shop doors off — in one instance landing them 60 feet away.

