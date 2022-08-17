Cleanup and assessment efforts continue following last week’s storm that pushed high winds and hail into a punishing one-two punch, inflicting property and crop damage across the Camas Prairie and into the Kamiah area.
Wind gusts were reported at 40 to 45 mph by National Weather Service (NWS) stations in the Cottonwood area, with local resident gauges reporting in some cases at or exceeding 50 mph. A NWS cooperative observer reported hail at .75 inches in diameter fell, and public reports listed damage across the Cottonwood area including hail destroying residence windows, siding, and winds blowing barn and shop doors off — in one instance landing them 60 feet away.
Third-generation Camas Prairie farmer Brent Uhlorn got a surprise last week — and not a good one —when two-thirds of his family’s crops were decimated within less than 30 minutes.
Uhlorn farms, on their Pierce Road farm north of Cottonwood and on into the Ferdinand area, saw severe damage to all its crops, structures and vehicles Aug. 11.
“My first instinct when the storm was brewing and I saw lightning strikes on the Butte was to go get the water truck filled, just in case, as it was dry,” Brent said. His dad, Daryl, had taken equipment to the machine shed in Ferdinand to get it under cover. What transpired in the next 30 minutes or less was nothing they could have anticipated.
He said when he returned home, the fields were in ruin.
“Right in Cottonwood, there was barely enough rain to make the ground wet,” he said. However, less than five miles away, the story was different.
“Dad said the hail was literally coming down sideways and he estimated the wind came in at about 70 miles per hour,” Brent stated. “I couldn’t believe the hail — it wasn’t scattered around, it was as if it snowed.”
Pictures and videos on his Facebook page show hail about 3-4 inches deep in some places.
Brent said the damage, he is sure, will be “well into seven figures” for their family. They submitted a claim Friday after the storm and as of press time Monday was awaiting insurance adjusters to inspect the crops and property. He said they lost at least three vehicles and had doors blow off barns. He knows of neighbors losing windows, too.
In all, the Uhlorns lost winter crops of wheat, canola, barley and peas, as well as chick peas, ground sese crops and grapes.
On the latter, “yeah, nothing was left but the stems — the leaves and clusters were just torn off and on the ground,” Brent relayed.
“We just don’t usually see storms like this around here. It was definitely a first for me, though Dad said he has seen a couple similar and maybe one worse in the past,” Brent said. “It was brutal. And part of what we lost is a year of data with different trial crops.”
One of the most difficult aspects of the storm’s aftermath is “what might have been,” he said.
“It was shaping up to be what looked like a really good year, so that’s hard to deal with,” he said. “But we have to move forward. There’s no other choice.”
Within the area, damage was reported to crops and structures. In Cottonwood, police chief Terry Cochran reported he and the Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a tree broken off near the elementary school that had landed onto power lines.
“I lost nine windows on my house,” said Cottonwood resident and Idaho County Corner Cody Funke, with a resulting two inches of hail piling up in his home located north of Frei Hill on Windy Loop. On his property he reported multiple buildings were damaged including doors ripped off his shop and grain elevator, with “hail the size of golf balls. I’ve farmed a lot of years and in my life I’ve never seen hail like this.”
Funke reported neighbors experiencing similar damage, and area crops of wheat and canola looking like, “someone took a lawnmower to it.” He also said multiple people reported seeing a funnel cloud coming off the mountain north of Cottonwood and coming down through the valley.
“We’re just in cleanup mode right now,” Funke said. “No one died, everyone lived, so it’s a good day.”
Regionally, Kamiah reported a wide swath of damage as trees came down upon property, destroying a pickup in one case, bringing debris down across and blocking roadways, with force reported in the 50 mph range to rip up one residential deck and blow over bleachers at Kubs Stadium. Residents in Kamiah also reported seeing a funnel cloud moving with the storm, and one resident reported a microburst caused tree damage resulting in destroying her pickup and garage doors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.