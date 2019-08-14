KAMIAH -- The Kamiah Education Foundation (KEF) will be hosting a fund-raising event Oct. 26.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a no-host happy hour and silent auction bidding, followed by a catered dinner by A Taste of Art. There will be entertaining games with Master of Ceremonies, Greg Johnson. At 7 p.m., auctioneer Ted Weeks will take the stage to begin bidding wars for items that range from custom made jewelry to weekend getaways to things for the home and even a Safari Hunt.
Tickets for the event can be purchased from KEF Board members, at Jacobs Lumber or the Upriver Youth Leadership Council office at 413 Main Street. Cost is $40 if pre-purchased by Oct. 18; after that the price increases to $50. Ticket price includes one dinner picket, one drink ticket, chocolate and a commemorative souvenir. Pre-purchase is encouraged, as this is a sit-down catered meal and only a limited number of seats will be available.
The menu will include smoked and grilled tri-tip steak, garden salad, roasted tri-color potatoes, honey ginger carrots, roll medley and dessert. There will also be a silent dessert auction.
The purpose of The Kamiah Education Foundation is to enhance education in Kamiah Schools. For questions contact Kellie Hunt at 208-983-6009, Sharlene Johnson at 208-816-3143, or e-mail the foundation at KEF@kamiah.org.
