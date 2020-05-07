Timber harvests are continuing on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, which will halt or slow down traffic on some Forest Service roads for public safety during timber harvest operations.
On the Moose Creek Ranger District, timber falling has begun on the Lowell WUI Timber Sale, which is part of a project designed to reduce wildfire fuels and provide improved fire suppression opportunities near Lowell. Helicopter yarding is set to begin later this week. This technique uses a helicopter to bring logs from the forest to a wide, level spot along a road, where the logs can then be loaded onto trucks for hauling.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests officials say timber harvest operations will continue with conventional logging and some road repairs throughout the summer. These timber harvest activities will close Forest Service Road (FSR) 317, Coolwater Road, for public safety due to narrow roads and yarding equipment on the roadway.
Timber harvest operations on the Blacktail Timber Sale on the Salmon River Ranger District are scheduled to begin on Friday, May 8. Helicopter yarding of the logs will begin about May 19 and continue for approximately two months. Full closure of FSR 244D and FSR 1120 is expected when yarding begins. The Blacktail Timber Sale is part of a forest management project designed to improve wildlife habitat, particularly for elk and deer in their winter ranges.
On the Palouse Ranger District, operations at the Lockout Timber Sale are scheduled to begin Monday, May 11, with delays on FSR 377, Palouse Divide Road, due to multiple culvert replacements. Travelers should expect delays of up to four hours for approximately three weeks, with work ending approximately June 5. Replacing these culverts is designed to help maintain and improve water quality along the hauling route.
Official forest closure orders are posted on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. Updates are also posted to the forests’ official social media channels (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs, www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs) and mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store).
