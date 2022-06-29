GRANGEVILLE — “Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo Backs the Blue” this year as the 111th annual Border Days celebration runs this Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4.
The Border Days premium section and schedule are in this week’s Free Press, but here are a few highlights to remember:
Kick up your boots with grand marshal Ben Paul and queen Emma Roach and get ready to Cut ‘Em Loose. Start each morning July 2-4 with the Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge from 6-11 a.m.
Rodeos are Friday through Sunday, 6 p.m. each night. Friday night’s rodeo will conclude with live music from “American Bonfire.” Sunday night is both Family Night and “Pink Out the Stands” to help those with cancer. For all who wear pink, the Border Days Committee will donate money to a local cancer cause which helps people in need.
Street sports, including the “Super Egg Toss,” will be July 2, 3 and 4, 9 a.m., on Main Street. Grab a partner and join in the toss, no matter how good or bad you think you are. The fun is in getting as many people — of all ages — out there as possible.
“My favorite throw to call out? That’s really a ‘toss-up,’” laughed egg toss announcer Mike Johnson, adding the whole event is “just a blast.”
Parades are set for each day on Main Street, 2 p.m., with the kiddie’s parade at 11 a.m. on July 4.
The Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine is set for July 3, and Art in the Park will be held July 2 and 3, and back are the popular Walking Tacos from Trinity Lutheran and strawberry shortcake from the United Methodist Church on July 2.
For the sports-minded, the Twin Pines Trail Run is set for July 2, while the Firecracker Fun Run will blast off on July 4. A street dance will be held next to The Trails with local band favorite “Vintage Youth” on Saturday night, July 2. Sunday will bring the second annual cornhole tournament at Green Acres. The ∙GHS All-Class Reunion at the Grangeville Gun Club will follow Sunday’s parade. (see special section for additional reunion news).
Food and other vendors will be at Heritage Square all during Border Days. This includes Lions Burgers, The Long Dog Stand, the scone booth and more. The Grangeville City Pool will be open during Border Days with the exception of July 4 when it is closed all day.
Round out the Fourth of July with a fireworks show by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department Monday, July 4, 10 p.m., at the Grangeville High School football field.
Look for event updates throughout the celebration on the Free Press Facebook page, as well as at www.idahocountyfreepress.com. In addition, several QR codes will be on Border Days sponsor posters throughout town. Scan these for the latest news.
