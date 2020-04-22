Will graduation ceremonies take place across Idaho? That is the question on the mind of many local parents and school administrators.
School has been out of formal, in-person session since mid-March due to the COVID-19 threat. While annual graduation ceremonies usually draw hundreds and family members and friends to hot, crowded gyms, this year may not offer that tradition.
As of press time Monday, it was unclear whether state lockdowns and soft closures would affect graduation ceremonies at local high schools. All school administrators have been looking at alternative ways to honor seniors. Several boards were meeting this week and may make decisions at those meetings.
“We are looking at any and all possibilities as far as graduation,” said Kamiah Joint School District 304 Superintendent Steve Higgins. “We are still on hold, and will make decisions based on updated information from the Idaho State Department of Education.”
Kamiah has flooded its high school law with “senior signs,” and has been highlighting its seniors with photos and short biographies on the “Kamiah Matters” Facebook page.
In Mountain View School District 244, which includes Grangeville High School as well as Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, acting superintendent Woody Woodford said. “We are exploring all options.”
“Graduation may very well look quite different this year,” Woodford said.
GHS has also been honoring its seniors via social media posts. Seniors and their parents also filled out a questionnaire that asked how they would feel about having a late ceremony or alternative ceremonies such as a drive-by parade or on-line event.
“Man, what I wouldn't give to let these seniors have what they deserve,” said GHS senior parent Chandra Kelley, “It's very heartbreaking. By gosh if there is way ... these babies need recognized somehow.”
“We have not made a decision yet,” Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent Rene Forsmann said.
She added the district had an on-line Zoom meeting with its seniors last week to seek their thoughts.
Prairie High School senior parent, Laurie Chapman, said she feels, based on what officials have said so far, Idaho County would be a safe place to host a ceremony.
“I do believe we still need to exercise caution and utilize appropriate distances, she said, adding, “I think this is the moment to rethink traditions and make a memorable ceremony for our children. I grew up reading the Little House series, and Laura Ingalls Wilder’s pa always said, ‘Where there’s a will there’s a way.’”
“I feel that a traditional outside ceremony for the graduates would be appropriate -- my graduation was on the football field back in the day,” added Prairie senior parent Shari Chaffee. “It would be in the fresh air, and we could keep our distance for keeping everyone safe during this time.”
Chaffee said she is “thankful for all the community that is looking out for our young adults and wanting to have a graduation. It’s 100 percent doable to figure out a way to have a ceremony,” she stated.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Jim Doramus said Friday, “We do not have the specifics yet, but we will have a graduation ceremony of some sort.”
Salmon River High School senior parent, Rachel Diaz, said she is in favor of a ceremony.
“I feel that in Riggins, where we only have 13 students in the class of 2020, we should consider a traditional graduation ceremony,” she said. “We could limit the number of invites per grad like larger schools and university ceremonies. We could possibly have it on the football field, weather permitting, where social distancing can be in force.”
“It is the responsibility of each individual to choose whether or not they should or should not attend as a guest,” she continued. “And I say this reluctantly as this ‘choice,’ could omit my own parents, Emily’s grandparents, from attending. My heart has been heavy worrying about the mental health of my child more than it has been with the worry of exposure to COVID-19. I believe the administration at SRHS can create a plan to make this event a safe and enjoyable environment for the students, staff, and family. I also understand the risks involved with having a traditional ceremony. I would also be in favor of postponing such event into the month of June, if necessary.”
