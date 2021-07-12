Lightning storms with multiple strikes have resulted in fires in north and north central Idaho. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and Timber Protection Association firefighters are fighting numerous fires. This is an update on fires being handled by IDL and CPTPA.
From IDL (3 p.m. July 12):
Too Kush 2 – IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
This fire is located about 2 miles east of Kooskia grew to 1,150 acres, but growth is due to burnout acres within our containment lines. Today fire will increase to approximately 1300 acres when the burnout on the east flank is completed. The plan is to keep the fire to 1300 acres and mop-up the perimeter for 100 feet. Fire crews are mopping up along the top and down the west flank to secure the fire edge. The fire is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Commander with 58 people working on the fire including: 2-Type 1 helicopters, 2 dozers, 6-Type 6 engines, 2 -Type 4 engine and a water tender. Eastern Gold Type 2 IMT will take the fire over Tuesday morning.
Big Horse Fire – IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
The Big Horse Fire has been held at about 40 acres and crews continue to mop-up and hold the fire edge. Fire is now being managed by a Type 4 Incident Commander. Eastern Gold Type 2 IMT will also manage this fire. It is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia, on very steep terrain in timber on the edge of agricultural land. There are currently 43 personnel working on the fire which includes hand crews.
Fire resources are spread thin, and with the threat of additional lightning storms throughout the week across the state, drought conditions, and High to Extremely High Fire conditions throughout the state, many regions are considering fire restrictions. Recreation has risks during extreme fire conditions. We ask that the public avoid any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.
