Lightning storms with multiple strikes have resulted in fires in north and north central Idaho. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and Timber Protection Associations firefighters are fighting numerous fires. Several of these involve the Craig Mountain or Maggie Creek districts, and updates on those are provided below.
The public is reminded not to use drones anywhere near wildland fires because it threatens the safety of fire aircraft, firefighters, homes and all other resources in the area at risk. Drones also interfere with fire suppression efforts because air attack resources must be grounded to avoid a collision.
Fire resources are spread thin, and with the threat of additional lightning storms throughout the week across the state, drought conditions, and High to Extremely High Fire conditions throughout the state, many regions are considering fire restrictions. The public is reminded to take every precaution to prevent wildfires.
Per Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho Department of Lands is recommending evacuation for the area on the south side of the river from the Myers property to Horse Canyon due to the Snake River Complex fires.
Also per Idaho County Sheriff's Office, due to the Too Kush 2 Fire, the Forest Service is issuing a "be prepared, be ready and consider evacuating" notice for the following areas: Tahoe, Red Fir, Big Cedar, Clear Creek, and north of the river on Highway 12 east of milepost 78 to milepost 83 - this is for the residences along the river in this areas.
From IDL (July 10):
Too Kush 2 – IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
Last night’s wind worked in favor of the Too Kush 2 firefighters. The fire is currently 350-400 acres and it has currently burned to the river’s edge. The Craig Hot Shots are maintaining a dozer line on the top. The west side of the fire is expected to be completed by the end of the operational shift. The fire is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Commander. There are currently 58 people working on the fire including: 2-Type 1 helicopters, 2 dozers, 6-Type 6 engines, a 2 -Type 4 engine and a water tender. The fire is located on Nez Perce Tribe and IDL endowment lands upriver of Kooskia.
Big Horse Fire – IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
The Big Horse Fire is in the mop up stage with the crews holding it at an estimated 40 acres. It is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia, on very steep terrain, in timber on the edge of agricultural land. The threat has lessened for the homes in the vicinity of the fire. A Type 3 Incident Commander is managing the fire. There are currently 43 personnel working on the fire which includes hand crews.
Ridgewood Fire– IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
The Ridgewood Fire is located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah. The fire is estimated to be between 40-47 acres and has not increased in size. The 10 person crew continues to mop up. Firefighters completed an indirect fireline and completed burnout operations.
From IDL (5 p.m. July 9):
Snake River Complex – IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
Captain John Creek Fire, Shovel Fire and Hoover Ridge Fire will come under the Snake River Complex.
Smoke jumpers, three dozers and numerous pieces of heavy equipment are actively fighting the Snake River Complex Fire. The complex is an estimated 20,000 acres and is approximately 30 miles south of Lewiston. A road closures is in place on Zaza Road at Deer Creek. Please check with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation information and sign up for notifications through their office.
Northern Rockies Team 4 Type 2 IMT will take command of the fire tomorrow morning and will send out information on the complex.
Sweet Ridge Fire - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
This fire is still an estimated 30 acres and is approximately 25% contained. It is burning in timber east of Waha. Resources on the scene include 4 engines and one dozer with no fire growth overnight. No structures are threatened at this time.
Too Kush 2 – IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
Too Kush Fire reemerged last night into a 100-acre wildfire. This fire is now the number one priority.
Crews are working on indirect dozer lines and hand lines to try to box it in and prevent it from spreading. Fire is being managed by a Type 3 IC. There are currently 30 people working on the fire which includes: 2 Type 1 helicopters, a dozer, 7 Type 6 engines, a Type 4 engine and a water tender engine. The fire is located on Nez Perce Tribe and IDL endowment lands upriver of Kooskia.
Big Horse Fire – IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
This fire is currently holding at an estimated 40 acres. It is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia, on very steep terrain, in timber on the edge of agricultural land. The threat has lessened for the homes in the vicinity of the fire. No evacuations have been ordered. A Type 3 Incident Commander is managing the fire. There are currently 40 personnel working on the fire which includes crews on water tenders, engines and a 20-person Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew. A fireline around the fire is almost complete.
Ridgewood Fire– IDL Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
The Ridgewood Fire is located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah. The fire is estimated to be between 40 -47 acres, burning on very steep terrain in timber, brush and grass, making it extremely difficult for firefighters to work. A helicopter with bucket is working the fire as well as 70 people including firefighters on 2 Type 2 Initial Attack hand crews, 2 engines and an Initial Attack Modules.
Firefighters completed an indirect fireline and completed burnout operations. Crews are currently working on hotspots around the fire and mopping up.
From IDL (5 p.m. July 8):
Shovel Creek Fire - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
The Shovel Creek Fire is now estimated to be at 15,000 acres burning in grass and timber. Multiple air resources, a hand crew and engines are fighting the fire. Some structures are threatened but no evacuations have been ordered. A road closures is in place on Zaza Road at Deer Creek. This fire is near Corral Creek near the Nez Perce and Lewis County border. The Northern Rockies team 4 Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT) will arrive for an in-briefing later today and will manage several fires in this protection district.
Captain John Creek - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
The Nez Perce County Sheriff has asked residents in the area of Waha, Deer Creek, Zaza and Redbird ready to be prepared to evacuate if necessary. They encourage people to sign up for notifications at https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/public.aspx.
This fire is estimated to be 1500 acres and is located north of the Shovel Creek Fire near Captain John Creek and is 3-4 miles outside of Waha, Deer Creek, Zaza and Redbird. It is burning in grass and timber. Currently 5 firefighters are on scene. This fire is expected to burn into the Shovel Creek Fire. Structures are threatened but no evacuations have been ordered. The Northern Rockies team 4 IMT will manage this fire also.
Sweet Ridge Fire - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
More accurate mapping shows his fire is to be an estimated 30 acres and is approximately 25% contained. It is burning in timber east of Waha. Resources on the scene include 4 engines and one dozer with no fire growth overnight. No structures are threatened at this time.
Hoover Ridge Fire - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
This fire is now estimated to be about 2000 acres burning in timber is near the oxbow of the Salmon River. Multiple air resources are currently working on the fire.
Big Horse Fire – Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
This fire is currently estimated at 40 acres. It is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia, on very steep terrain, in timber on the edge of agricultural land. The threat has lessened for the homes in the vicinity of the fire. No evacuations have been ordered. A Type 3 Incident Commander is managing the fire. There are currently 40 personnel working on the fire which includes crews on water tenders, engines and a 20-person Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew. A fireline around the fire is almost complete.
Ridgewood Fire– Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
The Ridgewood Fire is located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah. The fire is estimated to be between 40 -50 acres, burning on very steep terrain in timber, brush and grass, making it extremely difficult for firefighters to work. A helicopter with bucket is working the fire as well as 70 people including firefighters on 2 Type 2 Initial Attack hand crews, 2 engines and an Initial Attack Modules. Firefighters completed an indirect fireline and completed burnout operations. Crews are currently working on hotspots around the fire and mopping up. Structures remain at risk, but no evacuations have been ordered.
From IDL (1 p.m. July 8):
Sweet Ridge Fire - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
More accurate mapping shows his fire is to be an estimated 30 acres. It is burning in timber east of Waha. Resources on the scene include 4 engines and one dozer with no fire growth overnight. No structures are threatened at this time.
Hoover Ridge Fire - IDL Craig Mountain Forest Protective District
This fire is now estimated to be about 1000 acres burning in timber is near the oxbow of the Salmon River. Multiple air resources are currently working on the fire.
Big Horse Fire – Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
This 30-50 acre fire is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia, on very steep terrain, in timber on the edge of agricultural land. Some of the homes on the farmland nearby are threatened but the Ridgerunner RFD worked on structure protection and no evacuations have been ordered. Additional resources have arrived to assist with suppression. A Type 2 IMT has arrived and will be taking over management of Big Horse Fire and the Ridgewood Fire.
Ridgewood Fire– Maggie Creek Forest Protective District
The Ridgewood Fire is located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah. The fire is estimated to be about 40 acres, burning on very steep terrain in timber, brush and grass, making it extremely difficult for firefighters to work. Additional resources were assigned to this fire today, including a 20-person USDA Forest Service crew from the local Nez Perce - Clearwater National Forest. A USFS Salmon River Ranger District hand crew built firelines all night and will be working the rest of the day on the fire. Structures remain at risk but firefighters implemented structure protection measures yesterday, and no evacuations have been ordered. A Type 2 IMT has arrived and will be take over management of the Ridgewood Fire and the Big Horse Fire.
Yesterday, a drone operator put firefighters, aircraft, and homes at risk on this fire. All air resources were grounded until authorities were called and the drone left. The drone operator was not located.
