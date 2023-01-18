GRANGEVILLE — “Thank you for being my team!” Wendy Cnossen told a group of 10 women Monday morning, Jan. 9.

Cnossen is the leader of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly – TOPS Grangeville 283) and offered a toast to her group, marking a year-end goal.

