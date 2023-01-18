GRANGEVILLE — “Thank you for being my team!” Wendy Cnossen told a group of 10 women Monday morning, Jan. 9.
Cnossen is the leader of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly – TOPS Grangeville 283) and offered a toast to her group, marking a year-end goal.
“Our group lost 135 pounds last year,” she congratulated the members.
Cnossen has been a TOPS member since 1993 and said she enjoys leading the Grangeville group, who is like a family to her.
“We offer support and encouragement, accountability and cheerleading,” she said.
Top weight-loss awards for the year went to Irene with 14.6 pounds; Sandra with 19.8 pounds; Beth with 23.6 pounds; and Angie with 48.4 pounds.
No foods are off limits, the group said, “it’s just everything in moderation.”
As Cnossen lifted her sparkling cider-filled champagne flute to her friends, she wished them blessings.
“Let’s rollover this success from 2022 to 2023,” she stated.
TOPS meets every Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Bank meeting room. Weigh-in is first with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“We always have room for more on our team,” Cnossen smiled.
