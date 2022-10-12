Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate (https://idahotap.gentax.com/tap?Link=Rebate). To get the status of the rebate, taxpayers need their Social Security number and either an Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number or 2021 income tax return.

Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature authorized the rebate during a special legislative session in September. The rebate automatically goes to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed income tax returns for those years. This includes those who filed Form 24 to get the grocery credit refund.

