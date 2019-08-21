ELK CITY – Motorists can expect slowdowns and delays off State Highway 14 near Elk City next week as Avista installs a new electric service.
According to a release, Avista will be installing the underground service along National Forest Development Road 492 (Santiam Sourdough Road). Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 30.
Construction will limit access along a three mile stretch of the roadway and at times, stop traffic completely. No power outages are expected as a result of this work.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests lists work will be conducted on the following three roads:
- Santiam–Sourdough Road 492 (1.93 miles)
- Prospect Hole Road 9823 (.30 miles)
- Dead Rabbit Road 9823A (.15 miles)
Traffic control signage will be in place to help motorists navigate the construction zone safely. Avista stated its contract crew will work as quickly and safely as possible to limit roadway congestion and keep traffic moving.
Customers with questions or concerns can contact Avista’s customer service representatives at (800) 227-9187.
