KOOSKIA — A court hearing is pending for a Washington State man, arrested last week during a traffic stop for alleged felony drug possession.
Michael A. Pearson, 31, of Spokane, is currently incarcerated in the Idaho County Jail. A companion in the incident, Florence A. Walker, 30, also of Spokane, is set for court next month on related misdemeanor charges.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday, June 11, around 7:30 p.m., deputies and two ICSO K9s (Mick and Nation) conducted a traffic stop at Esther Street and 1st Avenue in Kooskia, and subsequently, vehicle occupants were identified as Pearson and Walker. During the course of the contact, both Walker and Pearson allegedly gave false information to deputies, and after finding Pearson had a felony warrant out of Washington Department of Corrections he was taken into custody.
During the arrest, alleged drug paraphernalia was located, and a subsequent search of the vehicle found unspecified quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.
At this time, Pearson is charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl/oxycodone, fugitive to Idaho, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false identity to law enforcement and resisting/obstructing an officer. Walker is charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license and failing to provide proof of liability insurance (second offense). Walker will have additional charges forwarded to the Nez Perce Tribal Police for possession of methamphetamine, providing false identity to law enforcement, resist/obstruct an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
