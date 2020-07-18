FERDINAND -- Idaho State Police is leading a multi-agency investigation into an early Saturday morning shooting incident in Ferdinand that injured one male subject.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, and the victim is currently hospitalized with his status currently unavailable.
The incident began at approximately 2:47 a.m. Saturday, July 18, according to an ISP release. A Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 on a vehicle for an apparent equipment violation. The driver initially stopped for the investigating deputy but then drove off, which initiated a pursuit.
An Idaho County Sheriff’s deputy, along with a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer assisted two Lewis County deputies in the pursuit.
According to ISP, at approximately 3:38 a.m., the driver stopped in a residential area of Ferdinand in Idaho County. Shots were fired. The driver was injured and is currently hospitalized.
Confirmation from ISP, Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis, and ICSO Capt. Jim Gorges said no officers were injured in the incident.
At this time, the incident investigation is being led by ISP detectives, with assistance from FBI agents. According to ISP, additional information will be released as the investigation allows.
