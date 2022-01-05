Recent traffic stops by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office have resulted in two unrelated arrests on felony drug charges.
Jeffree Simmons, 39, of Battle Mountain, Nev., is charged with three felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy) charges, and two misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Emily Klug, 26, of Kooskia, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Both are set for preliminary hearings in magistrate court this Friday, Jan. 7.
Charges against Simmons followed a Dec. 29 routine check on a motorist by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) south of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95. According to an agency release, around 8:20 p.m. a vehicle was stopped alongside the roadway and deputies stopped to assist the driver.
During the interaction, Idaho County K9, Nation, performed an exterior vehicle sniff and alerted on the vehicle. After speaking with the subjects in the vehicle, Simmons, the passenger, was subsequently arrested.
On Dec. 26, an ICSO deputy stopped a Ford F150 driven by Klug on Ridgewood Road near the pole yard in Kooskia regarding expired registration. During the stop, Idaho County K9 Nation performed an exterior vehicle sniff and alerted on the vehicle. Klug was subsequently arrested.
