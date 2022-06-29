GRANGEVILLE — Neighbors in the Dawn Drive/Blewett Addition area spoke of safety concerns, city maintenance obstructions and the general eyesore of trailers parked on public streets. However, one local woman spoke to the lack of options for local vehicle storage that obstruct many people in getting them off the streets.
Last week, the Grangeville City Council held the first of two public meetings to take comment on the issue of on-street parking of trailers as it looks to revise municipal code to address this long-standing problem.
As per city code 9-2-15, trailers cannot park for more than 24 hours at any one location, apart from the owner obtaining a permit to allow this for a period not to exceed 21 days. Police Chief Joe Newman said enforcement is an issue as a trailer can be moved six inches and the 24-hour clock starts over. Another issue is the ordinance has no capacity to tow the vehicle.
“You can get a citation, but you pay the $75 fine and the vehicle is still there. The issue still hasn’t been resolved,” he said.
Council will hold a second meeting July 18 to take further public comment.
“It’s a problem all over town, and not just in the Blewett Addition,” said councilor Scott Winkler, adding he’s seen, “ATV trailers, jet boat trailers parked all over, and they never move.”
Last Monday, June 20, six residents gave comment on the issue; three in person and three by letter. Most raised concerns with what they’ve seen in their neighborhood.
“I see an issue with cargo trailers, and other trailers with junk on them, parked there all the time,” said Bernie Bruegeman of Dawn Drive. “It’s an eyesore for one neighbor who gets up every morning to see a junk trailer parked outside his house.”
For a 31-year resident of Grangeville, Dean Huibregtse wrote this has been a more recent problem in the Blewett Addition with a few new families to the area who are operating businesses out of their residences and parking work-related trailers on both sides of the street, narrowing the roadway and creating both a safety issue and a problem for city snowplows.
Dawn Drive resident Paul Eimers wrote he disapproved of the trailer parking as the “congestion decreases visibility and increases the environment that sooner or later will result in injury to people and property.” He referred to city zoning ordinances that restrict commercial activity in residential zone A, except by conditional use, and raised the query of whether this same ordinance would also pertain to prohibit trailers connected to said commercial activity being parked in the public right of way. Another Dawn Drive resident, Mitch Rauch, noted his neighbor parks three utility trailers along Dawn Drive, creating a bottleneck.
“It’s hard for drivers to get through,” Rauch wrote. “It would be nice if there were no parking of trailers on city streets in Grangeville.”
Mayor Wes Lester spoke to the bottleneck issue, noting, “Our city streets are really not that wide to begin with,” and if trailers are parked on both sides of the street, two oncoming cars can’t meet and go between them. This creates a safety hazard for pedestrians, notably kids as “you have more obstacles to look around as you’re driving.”
While most testimony spoke to the problem caused by trailers parked on city streets, one resident, Robin Evans of South First Street, testified to the difficulties she and others she knows of getting these vehicles off the public right of way.
“I’m struggling and have been looking for three months for a place to park my RV,” she said. She noted her property access between the residence and adjacent fences is too narrow to accommodate her RV, and the only place in town it is too long to fit.
“That I think is a lot of the problem with other people that there is no safe place to park. That is what I am running into,” she said.
Evans moves her RV every week to behind NomNom to avoid blocking neighborhood garbage pickup. For her sister and brother-in-law, they move their trailer to Kamiah every winter as there is no secure place in town.
“So for me, my concern is what are our options?” she asked. “If you do say no more parking on the streets, where do we go?”
The lack of available vehicle storage was touched on by the council. Mayor Wes Lester noted this is especially difficult during Border Days with the addition of more horse trailers in town, and — with the shortage of available rooms in town — people parking campers in front of friends’ homes: “We just don’t enforce it over Border Days,” he said.
Options for changing the code are still under consideration by the council, to be supplemented with further comment. Suggestions made last Monday included options that would limit parking to two to three days, with up to three waivers in a year; prohibiting parking junk trailers on streets; and parking permits issued on the basis of showing “just cause.” Chief Newman prior submitted options for council consideration, taken from other municipalities, that require all on-street parking — trailers as well as cars — to be moved within 24 hours, and/or requiring trailers be moved a minimum 500 to 600 feet.
