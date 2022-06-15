GRANGEVILLE — Two long-standing Grangeville issues are set for action: idea gathering, followed by implementation of solutions.
The problems and frustrations with two issues — parking trailers on city streets, and the number and types of animals allowed within city limits — have been long discussed by the Grangeville City Council but as yet met with no substantive solutions. Last week, the council set a series of meeting dates to combine its ideas, along with those gathered from public comment, to resolve both matters in code updates that tentatively could be in place by the start of fall.
“We want to get the public’s input along with what the council wants,” explained city administrator Tonya Kennedy to the council at its June 6 meeting. “Our outline is to discuss both of these over a two-month time period.”
Up first, the parking issue will be discussed at the next council meeting, June 20, and again on July 18. The animal issue will be discussed at the July 5 and Aug. 1 meetings. Public comment will be taken during these meetings, as well as their written correspondence submitted ahead of time, that the council will include with its own fact-finding to develop ordinance revisions.
In advance of this, the city will promote the meetings and solicit for comment through advertisements, and on its Facebook page and website.
•
Street parking is up first, taking up the issue of trailers. Currently, the city ordinance allows these to be parked on the street for no more than 24 hours, at which point the owner can move the trailer or seek a 21-day permit.
In past discussions, the complaints on trailer street parking have included site restrictions, traffic flow and obstructions for city snowplows. City residents have complained for the city to enforce the code; however, it has been criticized by police chief Joe Newman in a meeting last year as “vague,” and with loopholes making it difficult to enforce. It also impacts a substantial number of residents in a community and region where outdoor recreation brings with it trailers to haul everything from horses and rafts to ATV and snowmobiles.
•
Discussion is set to start in July on animals allowed within the city. Currently, the city ordinance reads that within residential zone B and industrial zone D, a property is allowed one cow; two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and also rabbits and poultry within an enclosure. More restrictive are residential zone A and commercial zone C, which regulate only dogs, and not those animals listed for zones B and D.
Kennedy explained one issue with zones B and D as the ordinance now stands:
“You could have a lot of any size, and you could have all those animals on that lot,” she said. “My idea is that was not the intent when this was first set up, so we need to clarify that.”
Clarified first, however, was whether the council wanted to discuss opening zones A and C to allowing more animals. Councilor Dylan Canaday favored this, suggesting they look at regulating allowed animals according to lot size. However, council consensus was to leave existing zone A and C restrictions, and only open up public discussion for changes in zones B and D. Council passed this motion, with Canaday in opposition. Councilor Beryl Grant voiced why she favored limiting this to zones B and D.
“I live in the city for a reason. I don’t live on a farm,” she said. For the 50-by-75-square-foot lot she lives on in town, she laid out the problem: “If I lived in a different zone, I could have all those animals on that lot, and that’s not right.”
Once meetings have been held and comment taken, council will consider the information for authorizing draft ordinances to revise city code. Potentially, the parking issue could see an updated code by the second meeting in August; however, Kennedy explained that as the animal issue deals with zoning, any draft ordinance needs to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission first before coming to the council for consideration for possible adoption. Based on this, and publication deadlines, it could be September or October before such a code revision would be approved.
Mayor Lester also reminded the council that, specifically to the animal issue, as it is a land use matter, councilors cannot discuss this or take comment outside of official meetings. City attorney Adam Green elaborated on why:
“The reason is you’re going to come in here and decide the issue,” he said. “If you talk outside of school and come in here and make a decision with information you got out of school, someone could say you have a conflict, and that’s a big deal. So, if someone on the street wants to talk to you about it, encourage them to come to a public meeting. That is the appropriate forum and place to discuss it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.