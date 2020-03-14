BOISE -- “There are inherent differences between girls and women and boys and men, those biological differences are seen with our own eyes,” said Idaho Falls Republican Representative Barbara Ehardt in defense of her legislation, House Bill 500. “Girls and women cannot compete on a level playing field with boys and men, it is just physically not possible.”
One of many social-issue bills in Idaho, HB500 would prevent male-to-female transgender students from participating on school sanctioned women’s sports teams. After two days of hearings, the Senate State Affairs committee sent this legislation to the 14th order earlier this week, making it open for amendments.
Throughout the legislative process the votes have fallen largely on party lines: House State Affairs 12-3, House floor 53-17 (three Republicans voted against the bill) and Senate State Affairs 7-2.
Ehardt and co-sponsor Coeur d’Alene Republican Senator Mary Souza’s bill “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act”' is an effort to sustain equal opportunities in women's athletics and ensure physical safety.
“When biological boys compete in girls’ sports, equal opportunity is destroyed. These girls aren’t just losing the opportunity to win trophies and prizes, but to earn college scholarships and launch their own careers in athletics coaching and more,” said Souza. “They are losing their dreams and being told their feelings, aspirations, and goals are not as important as those of others, that their rights, once again, are being relegated to a subservient secondary position. It is not fair.”
The two lawmakers say transgender athletes pose a threat to the progress of female sports, and that girls and women are being denied chances to win and compete because of physical ability.
“Idaho has a compelling interest in continuing to protect fairness in sports, not just for all athletes in all sports but certainly for girls and women,” said Ehardt. “Every girl deserves the chance to pursue her dreams, to excel in athletics.”
Both days of the hearings filled the Senate State Affairs committee rooms, bringing Idahoans from all walks of life to the Statehouse. On Friday the meeting ran overtime to take in testimony from those who had traveled at length to be there. However, Chairman Senator Patti Anne Lodge (R-Huston) permitted only five pieces of one-minute testimony on Monday before Ehardt closed discussion.
While the sponsors are adamant that this bill is not a form of state-enforced discrimination to transgender persons, members of Idaho’s LGBTQ community saw otherwise.
“I cannot continue to sit here and listen to a room full of adults tell me that not only are me and my friends invalid, but we do not deserve the thrive in the same spaces that cis people do. It is beyond me that a single person, Rep. Ehardt, could be so heartless as to deny young girls access to sports and demand invasive medical exams to any girl wishing to compete in sports,” said Mars Allen, speaking for the Lions Club. “This will most definitely lead to bullying, trauma, abusive power in an already broken system and increase suicide rates...This is abusive power, this is an attack on all trans people in the state of Idaho which is a lot of people whether you’d like to admit it or not.”
Many in opposition of the bill said it makes Idaho look intolerant, is unconstitutional, and risks Idaho’s high rates of suicides in young adults to increase further.
“Litigation is guaranteed if HB500 becomes law. The Idaho Attorney General office has concerns about its constitutionality. From 2006 to now, Idaho’s constitutional defense fund has paid a total of more than $1.1 million to Planned Parenthood, National Center for Lesbian Rights and American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho to pay court ordered legal fees when Idaho lost in court defending unconstitutional laws and regulations,” said Raul Rollig. “HB500 will only waste taxpayer money.”
Supporters of the legislation insist that allowing biological males to play in women’s sports robs female athletes of future opportunities in scholastic sports careers and post-secondary athletic scholarships.
“I certainly want the best for those struggling with gender dysphoria. I, as well as probably everyone here, feels lots of compassion for them but it is not exclusionary to say that biological males should play in boys sports not girls sports,” said Blaine Conzatti, the Director of Advocacy for Family Policy Alliance of Idaho. “In fact, the only excluding that takes place is when biological males take the limited championship slots and scholarships in girls’ sports.”
Public debate on the bill is divided along the premise of fairness for women and inclusion for all. It should be noted that many who favored the bill did not express opposition to transgender persons, but worry for female athletes’ safety and ability to compete.
“I can promise you this, girls and women are going to be injured physically, and I mean there will be serious physical injuries if this bill does not pass,” said Laury Woodland, a former intercollegiate athlete. “Please support this bill so women can maintain their place in athletics and enjoy competition among other biological women.”
Souza told the committee the co-sponsors had reached out to members of Boise State University athletics, University of Idaho athletics, the Idaho State Board of Education, and heard from school board members in support of the bill.
“I want you to also know that we’ve heard from a number of school board members, and one of their concerns is that individually they want the state to take action on this bill because...this is such a culturally hot topic in certain pockets of the state, that they don’t want to have to make these decisions,” said Souza. “They agree with the bill and they want to protect women and girls in sports, but they don’t want to have to make the decision themselves on a patchwork basis place-by-place across the state.”
The bill’s sponsors drafted amendments to HB500 after hearing the concerns brought up in earlier testimony, changing language that Senator Souza called problematic.
An amendment brought by Souza during the floor session gives students the choice of either an internal/external organ exam, a blood or urine test, or a cheek swab test to determine their sex.
Ehardt contends that these tests are not invasive procedures and are part of regular check-ups for student athletic participation. However other lawmakers disagree, pointing out that these tests are not regularly covered in an exam and could potentially cost families hundreds of dollars out of pocket.
A major point of contention is who has the authority to dispute an athlete’s sex and how a student athlete would be subject to the gender testing. In the discussion, Ehardt said the accusation process would go through the school athletic director, who retains copies of every athlete's physician-signed physical records. Parents would not be able to begin the accusation process in the middle of a game, and it would not require a larger social outing.
No amendments were discussed about who or how someone could dispute an athlete’s sex to athletic directors.
The Idaho High School Activities Association’s current transgender policy requires transgender athletes complete one year of medically prescribed hormone treatment before competing on the female team, and hasn’t been used in years. At this time, Idaho has seen no cases using the policy in schools around the state.
Amid this debate, four major businesses in Idaho have expressed concerns about HB 500 and HB 509, which relates to transgender persons’ ability to change their sex on their birth certificate. Chobani, Clif Bar, HP and Micron sent a letter to Chairwoman Lodge and Vice Chairman Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs) about their fears that these bills could affect their ability to recruit out-of-state employees and partnerships.
“We proudly talk about [Idaho’s] strong and growing economy, and how it’s one of the best places in the nation to do business and live. Most important, we talk about the welcoming, big-hearted spirit of its people, and why our employees are so grateful to live and raise their families here,” reads the letter. “Passage of these bills could hurt our ability to attract and retain top talent to Idaho, and it could damage Idaho’s ability to attract new businesses and create new jobs. With respect, we ask you to support all of Idaho’s diverse communities and reject these measures.”
Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters also sent a letter to legislative leadership members House Speaker Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill (R-Rexburg), and Minority leaders Senator Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) and Representative Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), discussing how legislation is negatively impacting Idaho’s reputation However, it was not specific to the two bills.
“I’m hearing concerns within INL and throughout our community about the substance and tone of discussions taking place this legislative session, and how those negatively impact the way in which Idaho is perceived outside our borders,” Peters wrote. “Frankly, I share those concerns."
In a press conference on Tuesday, Rubel, Stennett, Hill, and Bedke discussed HB500 and the string of transgender-related legislation proposed this session. Rubel said she finds the legislation brought forth this session against the transgender community “nothing short of horrifying.”
“[The transgender community has] the highest rates of bullying, the highest rates of physical attacks on them, emotional attacks on them, the highest rates of suicidality and actual suicide attempts. It’s really unbelievable that the legislature would choose this group of all groups that can least withstand this kind of attack,” said Ruebel. “My only consolation is that if it passes we will be sued, and the state will lose.”
Stennett and Hill both sit on the Senate State Affairs committee.
“We don’t want anyone to feel unwelcome in Idaho, absolutely not, and we do need to take care of particularly children, all children, transgender children, other children. Everyone needs to have an opportunity to excel and to compete on an even playing field and things like that,” said Hill. “But how people perceive this depends on how we spin this, particularly how you [the press] spin it.”
Idaho’s Attorney General Lawrence Wasden reviewed the legislation and pointed out several constitutional problems including equal protection concerns, the establishment of biological sex, and the dispute process to dispute a student’s sex.
“Most all of this is going to be litigated in court, we have AG opinions against them, we have the associations of impact saying it’s against the law,” said Stennet. “For many of these things we haven’t had an incidence, we are chasing after things we haven't had an incidence [in].”
By the end of the second day of hearings, 17 testimonies argued against the bill and seven were in favor.
At this time the Senate has House Bill 500 discussion scheduled for Monday morning. If the Senate passes the bill in amended form, the House will have to vote again on the modified draft.
“All this does is cause trauma for life, and there’s no age limit on this,” said Stennet. “I could be any girl, who's never been robbed before, never gone through an examination who is being subjugated to this. Where is our humanity in that?”
