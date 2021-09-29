KAMIAH — A leadership transition is in play with Kamiah Fire-Rescue following a resignation announcement by chief Bill Arsenault at last week’s Kamiah City Council meeting.
“This was totally the chief’s decision,” mayor Betty Heater said at the Wednesday, Sept. 22, meeting. Arsenault, who has served in the role for 11 months, said, “In light of a long battle in a short amount of time, truth be told, I’m tired.” He added “We have worked through a lot of things to bring Kamiah where it needs to be.” He described his family as the key reason for leaving. “I miss my family,” Arsenault said. He continued, “I am watching my daughter grow up via Facetime.” He recalls his boys growing up through his deployments to Iraq and fighting wildland fires.
Arsenault also shared that some of the things said on social media have worn him down; whether they are true or untrue, he has felt the need to defend himself and the organization. He encourages people to stop and get the real information before posting things. He said he hopes that as a human race, as the American people, as the people of Kamiah, we can do better.
“We have made awesome strides with a number of things, but first and foremost it’s our people,” Arsenault said. He added that he couldn’t have done it without the elected officials, the fire district and the community.
Arsenault has particularly enjoyed working with the community’s youth during his time here. “We need to love them, we need to take care of them and we need to be there for them,” said Arsenault.
“Thanks for letting me be a part of this,” he concluded.
Arsenault has prepared a 90-day transition plan to work with the city officials and the Kamiah Rural Fire District to bring new leadership for KFR. He hopes that the next leader can build on the cornerstone that he has built with KFR personnel, city staff and leadership, Kamiah Rural Fire District and the community.
