GRANGEVILLE — “Part of a discharge planner’s job is to make sure a person has what they need when they leave the hospital, to make sure a return is less likely,” explained Terri Tackett to the Syringa board of trustees at their Jan. 24 meeting.
Tackett is one of the hospital’s two discharge planners and discussed the need to make sure people have an acceptable place to go and have the services they need to heal.
She explained a lot of people are moving into the area who are in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, with little to no support.
“They do not necessarily know anyone here or have any family nearby,” she said.
Tackett helps these people network with other agencies, as well as find needed items not paid for by insurance, and also asks questions about their living situations to best assess how they will fare at home.
“Do they live on a single level or at least have access to a bathroom, bedroom, and cooking facilities on one floor?” she questioned. “Sometimes people have laundry facilities in a basement, and that might not work for their needs following an illness or surgery.”
The discharge planner can also help set up swing-bed care if needed, care facility rehabilitation, and therapies.
One area Tackett said is often a challenge is that of transportation.
“There aren’t many options if someone cannot drive and doesn’t have anyone to pick them up,” she said. “How do they get home?”
Syringa CEO Abner King said perhaps the hospital could discuss partnering with Cascadia (Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation) for transportation needs.
In other news, the board briefly discussed locating potential board members to replace any upcoming members whose terms expire and who choose not to run again.
“We need to look at recruiting because we know one person who doesn’t respect what’s being done can rock the boat significantly,” one trustee commented.
