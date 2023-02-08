GRANGEVILLE — “Part of a discharge planner’s job is to make sure a person has what they need when they leave the hospital, to make sure a return is less likely,” explained Terri Tackett to the Syringa board of trustees at their Jan. 24 meeting.

Tackett is one of the hospital’s two discharge planners and discussed the need to make sure people have an acceptable place to go and have the services they need to heal.

