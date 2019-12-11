GRANGEVILLE – “It’s been an honor to serve as Syringa Hospice Medical Director since 2010,” Dr. Danny Griffis told a crowd of nearly 100 people at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Sunday, Dec. 8, for the annual Tree of Lights Memorial Service.
“Today is a time to honor the lives that have intersected with ours, leaving an indelible mark. It’s a chance to remember not only how they affected us, but how we, in turn, affect other lives,” Griffis said.
Griffis thanked the many people it takes for hospice to run, including medical staff, families, volunteers, pastor services and more.
“Hospice offers hope in what can be a dark time of uncertainty,” Griffis said. “It’s no coincidence that this program is held during Advent, as we look forward, remember those who have meant so much to us, and take the opportunity,” to make a difference in the lives of others.
Songs were shared by Susan Johnson, Wendy Lindsley, Kim Johnson, hospice volunteer Taffy Kettenburg, Katherine Austin and Elsie Kettenburg. Linda Johns provided prelude music and an instrument quartet presented two numbers: Carletta Allen, violin, hospice volunteer Barbara Cleary on the cello, Lori Graham on the viola and Joan Haaland on the flute. Hospice volunteers Diane Walker, Marilyn Forsmann, Cleary and Karla Enneking shared a variety of readings, as did hospice social worker Tara Duclos. Enneking and hospice volunteer, Joe Cladouhos, read the names of more than 180 loved ones. Prayer was offered by hospice chaplain Pastor Larry Clark.
Following a candlelight ceremony and moment of silence, the audience sang Silent Night. They were then invited to take home the ornaments that were handmade by hospice volunteers.
View a video of the program’s highlights.
