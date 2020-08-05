Trial dates have been moved back to fall for two Grangeville men facing federal felony charges related to methamphetamine distribution.
Richard G. Bashaw and Ryan James Cook are set for trial starting Oct. 13 at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. As per the June 30 order, Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted the continuance to allow defendants adequate time to prepare for trial, which “would be reasonable given the complexities of this case.”
Bashaw and Cook, along with Justina MaeMarie Foster of Lewiston, were arrested in February; Foster’s trial date has also been rescheduled for Oct. 13. According to a federal indictment, the three are alleged to have conspired to possess and distribute methamphetamine from a period beginning by May 24, 2019, and continuing through Jan. 21, 2020.
Along with conspiracy, charges involved in this case include distribution of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Criminal activities in this case were investigated by the FBI’s Hells Canyon Narcotics Working Group -- a partnership including Idaho State Police, and police departments from Grangeville, Lewiston and the Nez Perce Tribe. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
