GRANGEVILLE — Trial set this month for a 2019 felony battery case has been canceled, with a rescheduled date as yet undetermined, due to COVID-19 concerns.
In an order issued Nov. 9 by Idaho Supreme Court Justice Roger Burdick, all jury trials have been canceled in the state until at least Jan. 4.
“The virus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings,” Burdick wrote, “and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect public health and safety, as well as safeguard the ability of Idaho’s healthcare professionals to manage the recent increase in cases.”
A rescheduled trial date is pending for Forrest J. Pilant, 20, of Grangeville, who is charged with injury to a child and aggravated battery. Charges resulted from injuries Pilant is alleged to have inflicted on a then 15-month-old girl between Nov. 7-30, 2019. Injuries included a subdural hematoma, requiring the victim to be taken by Life Flight to Spokane for treatment.
In an unrelated case, a jury trial has been scheduled Jan. 19 for Sean L. Anderson regarding a July 18 incident in Ferdinand, in which he is alleged to have fired upon law enforcement following a pursuit.
Anderson, 52, is currently incarcerated in Kootenai County, with bail set at $1 million, pending his trial, before which he is scheduled for a Jan. 4 pretrial hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer (firearm enhancement), a felony.
Civil trials were supposed to resume Dec. 1 but have since been put off until the beginning of 2021 due to Burdick’s order.
The Supreme Court, “strongly encourages robust participation in alternative dispute resolution procedures,” Burdick wrote, “including the use of senior judges, which can be furnished without cost to the parties by the Idaho Supreme Court until Dec. 31, 2020.”
