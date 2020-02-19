GRANGEVILLE – “We appreciate you taking your time to meet tonight, to share ideas, to help us build a better newspaper and, ultimately, a better community,” said Lewiston Tribune editor-publisher Nathan Alford.
Nathan spoke to about 40 people who gathered Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Trails Restaurant to discuss the daily newspaper and its civility project. The meeting – and others held in Orofino and Lewiston -- lead up to a luncheon set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Lewis-Clark State College Williams Conference Center. Sponsored by LCSC, the National Institute for Civil Discourse, the Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the luncheon with a focus on the need for a return to civility, features former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter; former Congressman Walt Minnick; and longtime journalist Bill Manny with Idaho Public Television.
Nathan’s father, Butch Alford, owner; Craig Clohessy, managing editor; and Grangeville-based reporter, Kathy Hedberg, were all in attendance, as well.
“We know we’re not perfect, and we aim to be better. We believe a strong, independent free press is a large part of this country’s foundation,” Nathan added, saying the meeting had “no agenda,” and asked for dialogue from attendees.
Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman asked, “How can newspapers promote civility when it sees it’s incivility that sells?”
Nathan responded the paper has a commitment to report the news and an obligation to do the best to tell readers the stories that matter to them.
He also explained sometimes the public has a difficult time distinguishing between the news and the paper’s opinion page.
“We have what I call a full-throated, unedited opinion page,” Nathan said. “It’s meant to offer all opinions, engage readers and invite everyone to join in the discourse.”
Ackerman said she appreciates the Tribune accepting all letters, but had a question regarding the “Cheers and “Cheers and Jeers” section, and how it could possibly promote the concept of civility.
After several minutes of discussion on this, Nathan explained the author, Marty Trillhaase, is well-sourced and researched and, again, the column is intended to engage readers and offer a variety of opinions.
Mary Schmidt of Grangeville questioned the opinion page as well, saying many of the same people write on a continual basis.
“It becomes a back-and-forth, with people fighting,” she said. “I feel like perhaps others don’t share for fear of being personally attacked.”
Butch stepped in saying, “truthfully, many letter writers are uncivil.”
“Believe it or not – there have been worse times than these,” he shook his head. “Many writers are caustic. It’s sad.”
Leta Strauss, Mt. Idaho, Syringa Hospital board chair, said public education factors in.
“The newspaper has an obligation to teach people the difference between opinion and news,” she said. “Also, maybe let the frequent letter writers know they’re not hitting the mark after a while if it’s the same old information, and they need a different tack.”
Mary Ann Davidson, of Grangeville, admitted the conflict she has with this issue, and said she does not like the name calling and disparaging nicknames she sees on the opinion page, “but I also don’t want to see censorship,” she said.
Gene Butler, who said he owns property in Idaho and Lewis counties, but does not live in either, said letters often reveal the writers’ lack of credibility.
“Leave them alone and people will see their stupidity,” he said. He also offered his personal view that the page is not equitable or fair as it is often anti-Trump in sentiment.
Nathan explained the list of editorial and columnists for the opinion page are on all sides of the political spectrum.
“We work very hard at maintaining that mix,” he said. “We’ve made every effort to represent our readership.”
Dave Bodine of Grangeville stated he is proud to be a Phil Batt-era Republican and not a Trump Republican.
“And it’s your opinion page – you own the paper and pay the bills and have every right to produce that page however you see fit,” he said. “I expect every other page of news to be unbiased – but not that page.”
Readers Shelly Dumas, Norma Staaf, Mary Ann High, Dixie Johnson and others praised the Tribune for its excellent coverage, photography and 360 special sections, among other areas.
Changes in technology and social media use were discussed, as were headlines and national news sources, circling back to the topic of civility.
“There’s a lot of stereotypes and demonization on both sides [of the main political parties],” said Jennifer Artley of Grangeville. “People shouldn’t make up their minds about something someone has to say based on his political affiliation.”
Ackerman shared a quote by Abraham Lincoln she felt fits that topic: “I do not like that man. I must get to know him.”
Butch closed the meeting by giving kudos to “one of the heroes, one of the best examples, of civility,” he has ever known: former Idaho legislator and State Board of Education member Nels Solberg (Grangeville).
“He was a Democrat whose goal it was to serve all the citizenry,” Butch spoke to his widow, Mary Ann Solberg, and her daughter-in-law, Andrea, as well as the crowd. “He was a model of civility,” and someone to look up to. Solberg died in 1983.
He also reminded the group to first support their hometown newspaper, the Idaho County Free Press, and secondary, the Tribune.
“The Free Press is your community paper, and it deserves the support,” he said.
