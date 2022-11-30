GRANGEVILLE — Something didn’t sit right with Tyrone Hendren.

Earlier that August afternoon, the Kamiah man had been along U.S. Highway 12 and noticed what appeared to be an accident site along the shoulder, but no apparent signs of any significant debris or of the vehicle involved; he drove on. Now, coming back through 10 hours later, Hendren again came upon the scene, and decided to stop this time to investigate.

An Idaho State Police challenge coin photo

An Idaho State Police challenge coin was provided to Tyrone Hendren, Paul Hanson and Taylor Hanson.
Tyrone Hendren photo

Tyrone Hendren of Kamiah holds an ISP challenge coin presented for his heroism.
