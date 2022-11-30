GRANGEVILLE — Something didn’t sit right with Tyrone Hendren.
Earlier that August afternoon, the Kamiah man had been along U.S. Highway 12 and noticed what appeared to be an accident site along the shoulder, but no apparent signs of any significant debris or of the vehicle involved; he drove on. Now, coming back through 10 hours later, Hendren again came upon the scene, and decided to stop this time to investigate.
“There was a firearm,” he said, something unusual to find lying along the road, and with that in mind he went with his flashlight 10 to 15 feet through the trees down the embankment, “and I saw the bike, and thought, ‘Well, here we go. I gotta go down there.” He started calling out, and a girl cried out in reply. He asked if she was hurt and she replied, “Yes my leg is broken.”
Down a steep embankment with a young girl seriously hurt, on a desolate stretch of Idaho County highway with little vehicle traffic, and located in a dead zone for cell service, Hendren faced multiple challenges in rescuing this young accident victim.
But he wouldn’t be alone for long, and in the aftermath of the investigation, three heroes emerged who, at a ceremony in Grangeville last week, were recognized for their involvement in the girl’s rescue.
Hendren, along with father and son, Paul Hanson of Great Falls, Mont., and Taylor Hanson of Grangeville, were presented a certificate of appreciation, as well as a challenge coin, recognized for their “heroism and selfless acts,” by the Idaho State Police (ISP) at a Monday, Nov. 21, ceremony at the Idaho County Search and Rescue building
“I want to thank each and every one of you,” said ISP Capt. Rich Adamson, District 2 Commander. “Truly, who knows what would have happened if you hadn’t stopped to get this 10 year old out of there. I don’t know how long she would have survived. Your actions are a credit upon the State of Idaho and the assistance you gave to the Idaho State Police.”
Adamson noted the certificate, signed by ISP Director Col Kedrick Wills, is the highest honor the agency can give to civilians who are not ISP employees. This is rarely presented, he added, and in this district he’s only done two during his service: “It’s a big deal.”
These actions related to an Aug. 11 fatality motorcycle crash reported 22 miles east of Lowell on US12 in which Roger M. Meyer, 67, of Grangeville, died of injuries at the scene. The ISP report stated Meyer and his 10-year-old granddaughter were returning from the Lochsa Lodge, riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, when around 12:30 p.m. he drove it off the roadway on the left shoulder and down the embankment. The bike sideswiped a tree, continued down the embankment, impacted another tree, and the pair was ejected. Meyer, who was not wearing a helmet, died of injures suffered in the crash, and the girl suffered a broken femur.
According to ISP, the girl crawled further down the embankment to the river’s edge to stay hydrated, and became more isolated and out of view from other motorists traveling the highway.
“Out of the group he [Hendren] was the hero,” Paul said, during the presentation, “because he knew something didn’t feel right.... Had he not done that, where would we be today?”
Once Hendren reached the girl, he knew from search and rescue techniques he had studied to keep pressure off the leg.
“She seemed to be in little pain, and I asked her if she was ready to be moved,” he said, “and she was, ‘Let’s go.’”
The effort was difficult to move her through the steep, brushy terrain — “I was defeated, I was exhausted” — and after 20 minutes he went back to his vehicle where his mother was and asked her to flag down any traffic. First to stop was off-duty Meridian Police Officer Christopher LeFave, followed shortly after by the Hansons.
“We took a look at what we needed to do with what we had available,” Paul said. “Ok, so we didn’t have a rope but we had tow straps, so let’s stabilize her,” and the men worked with these, along with a sleeping bag, to extract the girl up the embankment, and transferring her to LeFave’s vehicle for transport to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
“For me being a person of faith, I believe in Jesus, it is one of those things to listen to a small, still voice to turn around and go back,” Taylor said. “My belief was that God was on his [Hendren’s] life, that he needed to go back, and due to that, a series of events was orchestrated that we got to be a part of.”
Taylor recognized providence as having him and his dad running late, and for LeFave making a stop along his journey, to placing them at the time when they would encounter Hendren on the road and not down the embankment where he would go unnoticed. He said, “God’s timing is perfect,” and He used an off-duty police officer, a local resident and “one good thinker to come up with a solution to fix the problem.”
“It could have been anybody to do it,” Taylor said, “but we were in the right place at the right time; a divine appointment.”
For Hendren, this was a first to help in a rescue, noting, “It never comes as you expect it.” He regretted he didn’t stop on first noticing the scene: “I was in such a hurry I didn’t’ have the situational awareness to go down and look. If I had taken 10 minutes to go look, she wouldn’t have sat down there for 10 hours.”
Hendren later attended a family service for Meyer at the Eagles Hall in Grangeville where he met with the girl again: “She was out of the cast already and she was standing without her wheelchair. It was great to see she was healing.”
Adamson noted in his presentation, the value of the ceremony is also in raising awareness.
“It’s not every day we have the public stopping to help out at a scene,” he said. “It seems we have more and more citizens drive by who don’t want to get involved.”
Hendren reiterated that, noting, “So many people are in a hurry these days,” and raising awareness on the need to stop and help is important.
“I was so grateful someone stopped,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.