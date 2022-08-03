Whew, that last week was a hot one, with North Central Idaho residents beating the heat at the river, in front of air conditioners, supplemented with lots of cool beverages. Any relief in sight? Slightly, according to the National Weather Service office in Missoula.
As of press time Monday, a cold front moving into the region was forecast; however, not enough to relieve residents from the oppressive heat, stated NWS meteorologist Leeann Allegretto.
“We’re going to see continued warm temperatures in North Central Idaho,” she said with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s, “aside from Slate Creek and Riggins; they will remain at 101 this entire time frame.” At this point, there is low confidence on a chance of rain by the end of the week.
The Salmon and Snake river canyons were seeing some of the highest temperatures, according to NWS monitoring stations. At Pittsburg Landing, temperature highs were at 111 degrees last Thursday and Friday evenings, July 28-29, hitting 113 by Saturday evening, July 30. The Slate Creek station reported afternoon high temperatures of 107 on Thursday, 109 on Friday, and peaking at 111 on Saturday.
Grangeville came close to hitting triple digits, peaking at 99 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, July 30-31, with 97 reported that Friday and 95 on Thursday. Up U.S. Highway 12, the Syringa station reported temps from 103 last Thursday afternoon, increasing to 104 on Friday, and maintaining at 102 on Saturday and Sunday.
In the Clearwater Valley, Kooskia reported 104 degrees last Thursday afternoon, and maintained a 107-degree high from Friday through Sunday. Kamiah felt the heat through last week, seeing 103 degrees last Thursday afternoon, peaking at 106 for Friday and Saturday, and dropping slightly to 105 on Sunday.
Elk City kept in the high 90s, peaking at 95 degrees last Thursday and Friday afternoon, and 96 on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
According to Allegretto, the heat wave was due to a big dome of high-pressure air that is locked over the Pacific Northwest and into the Intermountain Northwest. With no systems to knock this out of place, the pressure continued to build, compressing air that causes it to heat up.
As far as heat-related medical emergencies, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a total seven calls on various issues.
