Snake River rafters photo

The Snake River above Pittsburg Landing was busy with rafters, jet boaters and fishermen, enjoying a triple-digit temperature day in the canyon last Thursday, July 28.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Whew, that last week was a hot one, with North Central Idaho residents beating the heat at the river, in front of air conditioners, supplemented with lots of cool beverages. Any relief in sight? Slightly, according to the National Weather Service office in Missoula.

As of press time Monday, a cold front moving into the region was forecast; however, not enough to relieve residents from the oppressive heat, stated NWS meteorologist Leeann Allegretto.

