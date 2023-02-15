POWELL — Cleanup continues into Saturday morning’s commercial accident that resulted in a fuel spill into the Lochsa River, as well as a lost load of beans.
Idaho State Police is investigating the Feb. 11 crash, reported on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 155.5 (approximately 6.5 miles west of Powell).
The driver, an unidentified 66-year-old male from Lewiston, was not injured.
A drowsy driver is a suspected factor in the crash that occurred around 3 a.m. According to ISP, the driver of a 1994 Kenworth, a KW Baker truck, was traveling westbound, hauling garbanzo beans from Missoula, Mont., to Lewiston. According to the investigation and statements from the driver, he fell asleep and drove off the road on the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle, partially submerging the cab of the truck into the Lochsa River.
An estimated 50-gallons of diesel was spilled into the river and the load of garbanzo beans was displaced along the bank. Hazmat mitigation efforts have been taken and teams are attempting to clean up the spill.
