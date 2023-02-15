POWELL — Cleanup continues into Saturday morning’s commercial accident that resulted in a fuel spill into the Lochsa River, as well as a lost load of beans.

Idaho State Police is investigating the Feb. 11 crash, reported on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 155.5 (approximately 6.5 miles west of Powell).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments