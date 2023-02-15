Investigation is ongoing into last week’s propane truck accident south of Pollock that shut down U.S. Highway 95 for two days while cleanup crews dealt with a potentially explosive situation.
Closed last Thursday morning, Feb. 9, as a result of the crash, U.S. 95 was reopened to travel on Saturday morning, Feb. 11.
Status on the unidentified driver in the crash is unavailable, other than the person sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
On Feb. 9 at around 9 a.m., a tractor-trailer hauling a propane tank, estimated at carrying 12,000 gallons, overturned at milepost 177, approximately 11 miles south of Pollock. According to Idaho State Police, arriving troopers observed the tank had ruptured with propane leaking out. Due to potential danger, the immediate area was evacuated for a one-mile radius and the roadway was closed between mileposts 161 to 180.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), first responders from multiple agencies worked both day and night to clean up thousands of gallons of propane, which is a highly flammable material, to allow the highway to safely reopen.
Agencies involved in the first response also included the Idaho County and Adams County sheriff’s offices, Salmon River Rural Fire, Adams County Fire, Caldwell Hazmat Response Team, Boise Fire Hazmat Team and ISP Commercial Vehicle Safety.
“Propane can be very volatile, and it is considered worse than diesel,” according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). “We treat it as a HAZMAT emergency per protocol.” ACSO further stated the tank held a full load so teams vented it slowly and were burning it off through the night.
According to the Caldwell Hazmat Response Team, the fire, HAZMAT and Torch Towing crews spent close to three consecutive days safely moving the vehicle and burning off the propane to mitigate the hazard to the community.
According to ITD, it was anticipated the tractor-trailer and tank were to be impounded at a safe location for further ISP investigation.
