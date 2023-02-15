Propane tank truck wreck photo

A tractor-trailer and propane tank lies on its side at milepost 177 south of Pollock following last Thursday’s HAZMAT accident.

 Contributed photo / ITD

Investigation is ongoing into last week’s propane truck accident south of Pollock that shut down U.S. Highway 95 for two days while cleanup crews dealt with a potentially explosive situation.

Closed last Thursday morning, Feb. 9, as a result of the crash, U.S. 95 was reopened to travel on Saturday morning, Feb. 11.

