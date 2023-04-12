Trump rally at courthouse 2023 photo

Approximately 70 people attended a protest rally in front of the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville last Wednesday, April 5.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — With last week’s arrest of former President Donald Trump, “the Rubicon has been crossed,” said Vincent Rundhaug.

The chair of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC) spoke to approximately 70 people who gathered in front of the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville — with flags and signs — for an hourlong protest, which had its inspiration from the Trump arrest, but also encompassed issues both constitutionally and with traditional values.

