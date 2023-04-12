GRANGEVILLE — With last week’s arrest of former President Donald Trump, “the Rubicon has been crossed,” said Vincent Rundhaug.
The chair of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC) spoke to approximately 70 people who gathered in front of the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville — with flags and signs — for an hourlong protest, which had its inspiration from the Trump arrest, but also encompassed issues both constitutionally and with traditional values.
“The Democrats stated their final position on our country’s culture and our country’s values, and we’re here to protest that, and we’ll be here protesting that from here on out,” Rundhaug said. “What Republicans and conservatives are looking for are people stepping up to the plate and acting, not talking anymore.”
According to Rundhaug, the idea for the protest was suggested to the ICRCC and early last week its members emailed and contacted others in the region to peacefully rally at the courthouse. Motorists passing by the rally were largely supportive, with a few yelling obscenities or giving hand gestures at the crowd.
“I’m disappointed in what’s happened in our country. I can’t believe so many people are just letting our country go to ruin. And after yesterday’s indictment of Trump, it’s just the downfall for our whole democracy,” said Mary Ann Blees of Clearwater.
She was surprised there was not a larger turnout, and also on the mentality of many who don’t support this, despite experiencing the price inflation of both groceries and gas under the Biden administration, “which is selling us down the tubes.”
“That’s what’s wrong with our country today,” Blees said. “We can’t sit by and say, ‘Someone else with fix it.’ We need to get up and take a stand. That’s why I’m here.”
Jay Maxner of Kamiah attended, speaking to, “... the weaponization of the American government against the American people.”
He attended to draw attention to the imprisonment of those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, mass protest at the U.S. Capitol Building. Maxner said individuals have been incarcerated since, “without charges, without trials, and also without having visitation from their families. They’re being held in a way that just doesn’t fit with the judicial system.
“It’s good that people are starting to show up and make statements,” he said. “I think we need to have more of it.”
Kathy and Rob Ridge of Kooskia were listening to conservative political commentator Glenn Beck last week, “and he was really talking about people standing up for freedom,” Kathy said, “to go out and do something, let your feelings be known, stand for the Constitution. And we looked at each other,” deciding to attend the Wednesday protest.
“The destruction of constitutional principles is what brought us here,” Rob said. “We want it back.” His concern was to attacks on children on multiple fronts, from sexualization and gender irrelevancy, “that there’s no such thing as God, they’re told America is evil, that their families are bad. Everything that pertains to traditional values is being attacked.”
Kamiah resident Carol Asher said she attended, primarily to support the ICRCC as it has transformed within the last year, “to get back on the principles stated in the Republican party platform, whereas in recent years it had gotten way off base.”
“I wanted to support Vincent and his team to keep going,” she said, “and let’s live on righteous principles. Therefore, we can have peace if there’s righteous principle.”
