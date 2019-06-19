President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Disaster Declaration for five Idaho counties and the Nez Perce Tribe for areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from April 7-13.
Idaho County, along with Adams, Latah, Lewis, and Valley counties, and the Nez Perce Tribe, are included in the presidential declaration.
“This money will be critical in helping to assist with infrastructure repairs,” said Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County Disaster Management Coordinator. “The damage caused by the flooding, and mudslides cannot be overstated – it affects everything from school bus safety, to families getting to work, to commercial traffic that relies on these roadways. We are appreciative of Governor Little and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management for their efforts to secure this federal aid.”
The Presidential Disaster Declaration makes federal funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.
“The devastation caused by the late spring flooding in these areas was heartbreaking,” Governor Brad Little said. “We are grateful President Trump recognized the breadth and scope of the damage, and that he will make federal funds available to begin repair work.”
Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) Director Brad Richy said “These counties have been hit hard the last few years with repeated flood disasters. IOEM looks forward to continuing to working with FEMA and the local jurisdictions to help them get back on the road to recovery from these events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.